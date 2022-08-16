All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving August 31

It's another great month for new titles on Xbox Game Pass, but to make room for all that new content, a few other games are being rotated out of the subscription service.

August 31 will see a sizable chunk of games exit, so if you haven't played space-faring sim Elite Dangerous, the award-winning roguelike Hades, or the satisfyingly grisly zombie shooter World War Z, you only have a few days left to do so. You can also expect to say goodbye to Two Point Hospital, but seeing as how its successor Two Point Campus was recently added to Game Pass, it won't be too bittersweet a farewell.

Here's a look at everything leaving this month, in addition to recent departures Boyfriend Dungeon, Curse of the Dead Gods, and Train Sim World 2. Game Pass members can save 20%, so if you fell in love with any of those titles, you can score a significant discount on them.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving August 31

Elite Dangerous -- Cloud and Console

Hades -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Myst -- Cloud, Console, and PC

NBA 2K22 -- Cloud and Console

Signs of the Sojourner -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Spiritfarer -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Twelve Minutes -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Two Point Hospital -- Cloud, Console, and PC

What Remains of Edith Finch -- Cloud, Console, and PC

World War Z -- Cloud, Console, and PC

In case you missed it, the August Game Pass titles include several day-one new releases. Coffee Talk is available from today, hyper-kinetic brawling ballet Midnight Fight Express will be added on August 23, puzzle game Exapunks arrives on August 25, and military fans can grab the HD remaster of Commandos 3 that day as well.

The other big releases will be Immortality from Her Story designer Sam Barlow and Ubisoft's Greek fantasy adventure Immortals Fenyx Rising on August 30.