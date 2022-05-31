The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

All The Xbox Game Pass Games Leaving In First Half Of June

The sun is setting on five more Game Pass titles.

As it does twice per month, Microsoft is removing more Game Pass titles in June. The first batch of removals has now been announced, and five titles in all are headed out.

Titles leaving the catalog on June 15 include Darkest Dungeon, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, Greedfall, Limbo, and Worms Rumble. Game Pass members save 20% on all digital game purchases, so that's a silver lining for anyone who wants to keep playing after they go away.

As for games arriving on Game Pass in June, Ubisoft's For Honor and Assassin's Creed Origins are this month's headliners. Microsoft also teased that, "We're not done for June," telling fans to keep an eye out for further announcements and "possibly a few surprises now and again."

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is slated for June 12, and Game Pass is expected to play a role in the event in some capacity. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

You can see the rundown of titles leaving Game Pass on June 15 below. It's expected that Microsoft will follow up with a second wave of removals for June 30 later in the month.

Titles Leaving Game Pass on June 15

  • Darkest Dungeon -- Console, PC, cloud
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance -- Console, PC, cloud
  • Greedfall -- Console, PC, cloud
  • Limbo -- Console, PC, cloud
  • Worms Rumble -- Console, PC, cloud

