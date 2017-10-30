All The Stranger Things: Season 2 Review, Episode Breakdowns, And More

Scroll down for Stranger Things episode reviews and more!

Today's a great day for pop culture, and not just because Super Mario Odyssey, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Assassin's Creed Origins are, incredibly, all dropping on the same day. Just as exciting is Stranger Things 2, the second season of Netflix's runaway hit streaming show.

The original season of Stranger Things reached incredible heights of popularity. It stirred together elements from sci-fi, horror, and fantasy, leaning heavily on Dungeons & Dragons as both inspiration and plot device. But Stranger Things didn't appeal only to us nerds--it hit legit mainstream success, thanks to its combination of '80s nostalgia, Spielberg-meets-Stephen King sensibilities, and a memorable cast of extremely well written and acted characters.

So what does Stranger Things Season 2 bring to the table? The cast is larger, the stakes are higher, and the budget is bigger than ever, but has Stranger Things' second season actually done the impossible--rolled a perfect 20 and lived up to our astronomical expectations for it?

To solve that mystery we're breaking down the whole season, including upcoming videos on all the '80s references and easter eggs, a full season review, and individual reviews and breakdowns for every single Stranger Things 2 episode. If you're not caught up, check out everything you need to know about Stranger Things before watching Season 2. We'll be updating this hub as we go, so follow along if you're watching at home, and keep checking back here for all your Stranger Things Season 2 needs.

Stranger Things 2 episode reviews

Stranger Things 2, Episode 1 Review: That Didn't Take Long

Stranger Things 2, Episode 2 Review: Back In Time

Stranger Things 2, Episode 3 Review: Seriously, Dustin?

Stranger Things 2, Episode 4 Review: Stuck In A Rut

Stranger Things 2, Episode 5 Review: The Roof Is On Fire

Stranger Things 2, Episode 6 Review: Dustin And Steve Forever!

Stranger Things 2, Episode 7 Review: An Unfortunate Detour

Stranger Things 2, Episode 8 Review: Another Injustice Served

Stranger Things 2, Episode 9 Review: A Surprising Finale

Stranger Things 2 full season review

