All The PS4 Games Sony Is Bringing To PAX West Revealed
PAX West kicks off on September 1.
One of the next big gaming shows after Gamescom is PAX West, which takes place in Seattle early next month. Sony is among the big-name companies attending, and now the outfit has announced all of the PlayStation 4 and PSVR games it's bringing to the show.
Attendees can go hands-on with not-yet-released titles such as Sony-published games like Detroit: Become Human, Gran Turismo Sport, and Knack 2, as well as Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and Dragon Ball Fighter Z.
On the PSVR side, Sony will have GT Sport playable, along with Supermassive's newest games, The Inpatient and Bravo Team, among others. You can see a full rundown of the games Sony is bringing to PAX West below.
PAX West runs September 1-4. Tickets are completely sold out.
PlayStation 4
- Gran Turismo Sport
- PlayLink: Hidden Agenda
- PlayLink: That'sYou!
- PlayLink: Knowledge is Power
- PlayLink: Frantics
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Detroit: Become Human
- Knack 2
- Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite
- Swords of Ditto
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Tooth and Tail
- Burly Men at Sea
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Samurai Shodown V Special
- Omen of Sorrow
- Windjammers
- Hob
- Battle Chasers
PlayStation VR
- Gran Turismo Sport
- The Inpatient
- Bravo Team
- Kaiju Driving Range
- Moss
- Star Child
- League of War: VR Arena
- Sparc
