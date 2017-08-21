All The PS4 Games Sony Is Bringing To PAX West Revealed

One of the next big gaming shows after Gamescom is PAX West, which takes place in Seattle early next month. Sony is among the big-name companies attending, and now the outfit has announced all of the PlayStation 4 and PSVR games it's bringing to the show.

Attendees can go hands-on with not-yet-released titles such as Sony-published games like Detroit: Become Human, Gran Turismo Sport, and Knack 2, as well as Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and Dragon Ball Fighter Z.

On the PSVR side, Sony will have GT Sport playable, along with Supermassive's newest games, The Inpatient and Bravo Team, among others. You can see a full rundown of the games Sony is bringing to PAX West below.

PAX West runs September 1-4. Tickets are completely sold out.

PlayStation 4

Gran Turismo Sport

PlayLink: Hidden Agenda

PlayLink: That'sYou!

PlayLink: Knowledge is Power

PlayLink: Frantics

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Detroit: Become Human

Knack 2

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite

Swords of Ditto

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Tooth and Tail

Burly Men at Sea

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Samurai Shodown V Special

Omen of Sorrow

Windjammers

Hob

Battle Chasers

PlayStation VR