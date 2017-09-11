All The PS4 And PSVR Games Sony Is Bringing To TGS 2017

This year's Tokyo Game Show is coming up soon. The annual event takes place in Tokyo later this month, and now one of the biggest and most prominent attendees--Sony--has announced all of the games it'll have available at its booth on the show floor.

Some of the PlayStation 4 games include Call of Duty: WWII, Detroit: Become Human, Grand Turismo Sport, and Monster Hunter: World. Additionally, Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite will be there, as will Knack 2 and others.

In terms of PlayStation VR games, Sony is bringing titles like Skyrim VR and the Final Fantasy XV VR title Monster of the Deep, among others. You can see the full rundown of PS4 and PSVR titles below (via Gematsu), but note that more could be added later.

TGS 2017 runs September 21-24. GameSpot will have a team on the ground in Tokyo and we'll report back with news and videos from the show as it unfolds.

The show is not expected to have the calibre of announcements or reveals that you might get at an E3 or Gamescom, but as always, there could be surprises. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

PlayStation TGS 2017 Lineup

PlayStation 4 Titles

Call of Duty: WWII (SIE)

Code Vein (Bandai Namco)

Detroit: Become Human (SIE)

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco)

Dynasty Warriors 9 (Koei Tecmo)

Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher)

Gran Turismo Sport (SIE)

Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix)

Knack 2 (SIE)

Marvel. vs Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level-5)

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Bandai Namco)

Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! (Bandai Namco)

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Sega)

PlayStation VR Titles