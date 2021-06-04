All The PS4 And PS5 Games Confirmed For E3 2021

It seems Sony is poised to skip this year's E3, though it may host its own presentation at a later time. Still, several PS4 and PS5 games will make an appearance when the trade show (and its surrounding events) kick off. Below is a list of every game planned for PlayStation consoles slated to show up during E3 2021.

The list of confirmed PS4 and PS5 games showing up at E3 2021 isn't too long (right now), but it spans a variety of genres. There's a hot springs management simulator blending Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away and Ghost Town Games' Overcooked called Onsen Master by developer Waking Oni Games that looks charming. (We will feature several indies, including Onsen Master, during GameSpot's Play for All Showcase happening on June 15 at 3:35 PM PT.) Studio Stormind Games' Batora: Lost Haven, a frenetic Diablo-esque twin-stick action-adventurer, will also make an appearance. Likewise, the recently announced Ghostrunner sequel is supposed to attend.

One I'm excited to see is Severed Steel, Greylock Studio's gravity-defying FPS that looks like Mirror's Edge meets Superhot. Announced in March, Severed Steel features some stylish gameplay of a one-armed protagonist slowing down time and flipping around various destructible environments while shooting dudes up. It looks bonkers in the best way video games can be. Check out the trailer below.

Sony recently disclosed information about three big tentpole releases: the colloquially named God of War: Ragnarok (which has been delayed to 2022), Horizon Forbidden West (which might not release this year), and Gran Turismo 7 (which will launch on both PS4 and PS5). This may be all the first-party announcements Sony has in store for now. Still, E3 2021 will see plenty of third-party reveals.

We have lists for the Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox games appearing at this year's E3. We also have a master list of every game confirmed for E3 2021. Below are the PS4 and PS5 titles showing up at E3 or E3-adjacent events. We'll continue to update this list as more announcements come in.

All the PS4, PS5 Games Confirmed For E3 2021