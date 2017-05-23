All The PS2-On-PS4 Games (So Far)

Updated May 23 with Star Ocean: Till The End of Time

The PlayStation 2 had loads of great games, some of which are now playable on PlayStation 4 through the PS2-on-PS4 catalog. With a pair of games being added to the group this week, we're rounding up all the games to help you see all the games in the program in one place.

Sony started bringing PS2 games to PS4 in December 2015, and right now, there are more than 40 games in the catalog. The PS2 games have been updated with Trophy support and are upscaled to 1080p. Games in the program also support PS4 features such as Remote Play, Share Play, Activity Feeds, and Live Broadcast, giving them something of a modern spin.

This is not exactly backwards compatibility. Even if you still own the PS2 discs, you'll have to buy them again to play on PS4. They typically cost between $10 and $20.

As with our list of Xbox One backwards compatibility games, we will continue to update this post in the days, months, and years ahead with games as they're added.