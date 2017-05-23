All The PS2-On-PS4 Games (So Far)
There are more than 40 games in the catalog right now.
Updated May 23 with Star Ocean: Till The End of Time
The PlayStation 2 had loads of great games, some of which are now playable on PlayStation 4 through the PS2-on-PS4 catalog. With a pair of games being added to the group this week, we're rounding up all the games to help you see all the games in the program in one place.
Sony started bringing PS2 games to PS4 in December 2015, and right now, there are more than 40 games in the catalog. The PS2 games have been updated with Trophy support and are upscaled to 1080p. Games in the program also support PS4 features such as Remote Play, Share Play, Activity Feeds, and Live Broadcast, giving them something of a modern spin.
This is not exactly backwards compatibility. Even if you still own the PS2 discs, you'll have to buy them again to play on PS4. They typically cost between $10 and $20.
As with our list of Xbox One backwards compatibility games, we will continue to update this post in the days, months, and years ahead with games as they're added.
- ADK Damashii
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Bully
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2
- Destroy All Humans
- Destroy All Humans 2
- FantaVision
- Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol. 2
- Fu'Un Super Combo
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition
- Hot Shots Tennis
- Indigo Prophecy
- Kinectica
- Manhunt
- Max Payne
- Metal Slug Anthology
- Okage: Shadow King
- PaRappa The Rapper 2
- Primal
- Psychonauts
- Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords
- Red Dead Revolver
- Red Faction
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy
- Samurai Shodown VI
- Siren
- Star Ocean: Till The End of Time
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The Mark of Kri
- The Warriors
- Twisted Metal: Black
- War of the Monsters
- Wild Arms 3
