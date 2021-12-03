Fortnite Chapter 2 End Xur Location Battlefield Franchise Shake-Up Trials Rewards This Week Spider-Man Marvel: Avengers PS5 Restock Tracker
All The Presenters And Performers At The Game Awards 2021

Here are all the confirmed presenters and musical performers who will appear at this year's The Game Awards ceremony.

The Game Awards 2021 are happening on December 9, bringing the industry together for a night of celebration as well as plenty of game news and announcements. Host and producer Geoff Keighley is at the center of the show, but there will be plenty of special guest presenters, as well as musical performances from top artists. Keighley has been sharing news on the presenters in the days leading up to The Game Awards, and we've rounded them up here.

The Game Awards Confirmed Presenters

  • Simu Liu (Shang-Chi)
  • Reggie Fils-Aime (former Nintendo of America president)
  • Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix)
  • Laura Bailey (Call of Duty: Vanguard)
  • Giancarlo Esposito (Far Cry 6)
  • Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us)
  • Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian)
  • Jecksepticeye (YouTube creator)

The Game Awards Confirmed Musical Performers

  • Sting (performing "What Could Have Been" from the show Arcane)
  • Imagine Dragons (and special surprise guests)

The Game Awards has seen Hollywood actors present awards before, including Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez in 2019, but Keanu Reeves particularly is something of a folk hero now. His E3 "you're breathtaking" ad-lib quickly became a meme, and with Sting's famous "Every Breath You Take" song with The Police, the stars seemed to have aligned.

As you can see in the list above, the number of confirmed presenters is fairly low right now. Expect it to get much larger as we get close to December 9. If it doesn't include Hideo Kojima, we would be absolutely shocked.

For more on The Game Awards, learn how to watch the show and the list of nominated games.

The Game Awards
