All The PlayStation Now Games (So Far)

If you're thinking about subscribing to PlayStation Now, you can be sure there is a huge catalog of titles to check out. There are more than 500 titles in the streaming catalog.

The bulk of them are PlayStation 3 titles, but PlayStation 4 games were added more recently and additional games are due to come in time. To help you get a quick look at what's available, we've collected all the games into a list below from Sony's website.

Among the available games are Rockstar's acclaimed open-world western Red Dead Redemption and Sony exclusives Killzone: Shadow Fall and The Last of Us. Resident Evil 4,5, and 6, as well as Uncharted 1-3 are also among the available titles.

PlayStation Now costs $20/month to play all the games you want. The service is available on PlayStation 4 and PC, with a free 7-day trial available for first-time users.

All The PlayStation Now Games (As of August 29, 2017)

  • Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations
  • Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
  • Air Conflicts - Secret Wars
  • Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
  • Air Conflicts: Vietnam
  • AKIBA'S BEAT
  • Akiba's Trip: Undead and Undressed
  • Alex Kidd in Miracle World
  • Alien Rage
  • Alien Spidy
  • All Zombies Must Die!
  • Alone in the Dark: Inferno
  • Alpha Protocol
  • Altered Beast
  • Anarchy: Rush Hour
  • Anna Extended Edition
  • Anomaly Warzone Earth
  • Aqua Panic!
  • Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star (new)
  • Arcana Heart 3
  • Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!
  • ArcaniA - The Complete Tale
  • Armageddon Riders
  • Asura's Wrath
  • Atelier Ayesha
  • Atelier Escha & Logy
  • Atelier Rorona Plus
  • Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
  • Back to Bed
  • Back to the Future: Episode 1 - It's About Time
  • Batman: Arkam Asylum
  • Batman: Arkham City
  • Batman: Arkham Origins
  • Battle Fantasia
  • BATTLE OF TILES EX
  • Battle Princess of Arcadias
  • Bellator MMA Onslaught
  • Bentley's Hackpack
  • BEYOND: Two Souls with Advanced Experiments DLC
  • Big Sky: Infinity
  • Bionic Commando: Rearmed
  • Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2
  • Bioshock
  • BioShock 2
  • BioShock Infinite
  • BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
  • Bladestorm: Nightmare
  • Bladestorm: The Hundred Years War
  • BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
  • BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
  • BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND
  • BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend
  • BlazeRush
  • Blood Knights
  • BloodRayne: Betryal
  • Bodycount
  • Bolt
  • Bomberman Ultra
  • Borderlands: Ultimate Edition
  • Borderlands 2
  • Borderlands The Pre-sequel
  • Bound by Flame
  • Braid
  • Brave
  • Broken Age
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  • Burn Zombie Burn: The Diarrhea Bundle
  • Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-in-One-Pack
  • Cars 2: The Video Game
  • Cars Race-O-Rama
  • Cars: Mater-National Championship
  • Castlevania Harmony of Despair
  • Catherine
  • Cel Damage HD
  • Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
  • Chime Super Deluxe
  • Choplifter HD
  • Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus
  • Class of Heroes 2G
  • Comet Crash Bionic Bundle
  • Comix Zone
  • Contrast
  • Costume Quest 2
  • Counter Spy
  • Crash Commando
  • Crazy Taxi
  • Crimsonland
  • Critter Crunch
  • Cuboid Ultimate Bundle
  • Damnation
  • Dark Sector
  • Dark Souls 2
  • Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin
  • Dark Void
  • Darksiders
  • Darksiders II Deathfinitive Edition
  • Darkstalkers Resurrection
  • de Blob 2
  • Dead Island
  • Dead Island Riptide
  • Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
  • Dead or Alive 5: Last Round
  • Dead Rising 2
  • Dead Rising 2: Off the Record
  • Dead to Rights: Retribution
  • Deadliest Warrior: Legends
  • Deadliest Warrior: The Game
  • Death Track: Resurrection
  • Deception: Nightmare Princess IV
  • Deception IV: Blood Ties
  • Derrick the Deathfin
  • detuned
  • Devil May Cry 4
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection
  • Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
  • Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten
  • Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
  • Disney Universe
  • Disney's Epic Mickey 2
  • Divekick
  • Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
  • Dogfight 1942
  • Doki-Doki Universe
  • Don Bradman Cricket 14
  • Double Dragon Neon
  • Dragon Fin Soup
  • Dragon's Lair
  • Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp
  • Duke Nukem Forever
  • Dynasty Warriors 6
  • Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires
  • Dynasty Warriors 7
  • Dynasty Warriors 7: Empires
  • Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends
  • Dynasty Warriors 8
  • Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends
  • Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce
  • Earth Defense Force 2025
  • Earth Defense Force: Insect Armaggedon
  • Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
  • Eat Them!
  • echochrome
  • El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron
  • Elefunk
  • Enemy Front
  • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
  • Entwined
  • Escape Dead Island
  • Eternal Sonata
  • Ethan: Meteor Hunter
  • Eufloria
  • Everyday Shooter
  • Evolve
  • Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
  • F.E.A.R. (Campaign Mode)
  • F1 2014
  • F1 2015
  • F1 RACE STARS
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon
  • Falling Skies
  • Farming Simulator
  • Farming Simulator 15
  • Fat Princess
  • Fighting Vipers
  • Final Exam
  • Final Fight: Double Impact
  • fLOW
  • Flower
  • Fluster Cluck
  • Frogger Returns
  • Fuel Overdose
  • G-Force
  • Galaga Legions DX
  • Game of Thrones Ep 1 & Ep 2 Bundle
  • Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
  • Go! Puzzle
  • God of War HD
  • God of War II
  • God Of War 3 Remastered (new)
  • God of War: Ascension
  • God of War: Chains of Olympus
  • God of War: Ghosts of Sparta
  • Golden Axe
  • Goosebumps: The Game (new)
  • GO! Sports Ski
  • Gravity Crash
  • Greg Hastings Paintball 2
  • Grid 2
  • Grid Autosport
  • Grim Fandango Remastered
  • Guacamelee!
  • Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator
  • Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN-
  • Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
  • Hamilton's Great Adventure
  • Hamsterball
  • Handball 16
  • Heavenly Sword
  • Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
  • Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
  • Heavy Rain - with The Taxidermist DLC
  • Helldivers
  • Hoard
  • Hohokum
  • Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
  • Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
  • How to Survive
  • How to Train Your Dragon 2
  • Hunter’s Trophy 2: America
  • Hunter’s Trophy 2 : Australia
  • Hustle Kings
  • ibb & obb
  • ICO
  • Infamous
  • Infamous 2
  • Infamous: Festival Of Blood
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us
  • Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
  • Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
  • Ironcast
  • Jeremy McGrath's Offroad
  • Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
  • Jimmie Johnson’s Anything with an Engine
  • Joe Danger 2: The Movie
  • Journey
  • Judge Dee - The City God Case
  • Jumpjet Rex
  • Jurassic Park: The Game
  • Karateka
  • Katamari Forever
  • Killzone 2
  • Killzone 3
  • Killzone HD
  • Killzone Shadow Fall
  • King Oddball
  • Knytt Underground
  • Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends
  • Kung Fu Rabbit
  • Last Tinker: City of Colors
  • Le Tour de France - Season 2014
  • Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
  • Legasista
  • Legend of Kay Anniversary
  • LEGO Batman: The Videogame
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  • LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
  • LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7
  • LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
  • LEGO Indiana Jones: The Adventure Continues
  • LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
  • LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars
  • Lemmings
  • Leo's Fortune
  • Linger in Shadows
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
  • Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut
  • Lost Planet 2
  • Lost Planet 3
  • Lost Planet: Extreme Edition
  • Lumines Supernova
  • Machinarium
  • Mafia II
  • Magic Orbz
  • Magrunner: Dark Pulse
  • Magus
  • Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom
  • Mamorukun Curse!
  • Mars: War Logs
  • Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign
  • Matt Hazard: Blood Bath & Beyond
  • Mega Man 9
  • Mega Man 10
  • Mercury HG
  • Metro: Last Light – Complete Edition
  • Monkey Island: Special Edition
  • Monkey Island 2: Special Edition
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Moto GP 13
  • Motorcycle Club
  • Motorstorm RC Complete Edition
  • MotorStorm: Apocalypse
  • MouseCraft
  • MX vs. ATV Alive
  • MX vs. ATV Reflex
  • MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
  • MX vs. ATV: Untamed
  • Namco Museum Essentials
  • Narco Terror
  • NBA 2K14
  • Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
  • Nidhogg
  • Nights Into Dreams
  • Ninja Gaiden 3
  • Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
  • Nitro+ Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel
  • Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence
  • Numblast
  • Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD
  • Of Orcs and Men
  • Okabu
  • OlliOlli
  • OlliOlli 2
  • Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
  • Operation Flashpoint: Red River
  • Order Up!!
  • Overlord 2
  • Overlord: Raising Hell
  • Pac-Man Championship Edition DX
  • Payday 2
  • Painkiller: Hell & Damnation
  • Papo & Yo
  • Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness: Episode 1
  • Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness: Episode 2
  • Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension
  • PID (Peculiar Destination)
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
  • PixelJunk Eden
  • PixelJunk Eden Encore
  • PixelJunk Monsters
  • PixelJunk Monsters Encore
  • PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
  • PixelJunk Shooter
  • PixelJunk Shooter 2
  • PixelJunk Sidescroller
  • Piyotama
  • Planet Minigolf
  • Planets Under Attack
  • Poker Night 2
  • Port Royale 3: Gold
  • Proteus
  • Puppeteer
  • Pure Chess
  • Puzzle Agent
  • Q*Bert: Rebooted
  • Quantum Theory
  • R-Type Dimensions
  • Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic (Single Player Only)
  • Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
  • Raiden IV Overkill
  • Rain
  • Rainbow Moon
  • Ratatouille
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
  • Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
  • Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault
  • Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
  • Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
  • Realms of Ancient War
  • Record of Agarest War
  • Record of Agarest War 2
  • Record of Agarest War Zero
  • Red Dead Redemption
  • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
  • Red Faction Battlegrounds
  • Red Faction: Guerilla
  • Red Johnson’s Chronicles: One Against All
  • Red Johson's Chronicles
  • Renegade Ops
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition
  • Resident Evil 6
  • Resident Evil Code Veronica X HD
  • Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
  • Resident Evil Revelations
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Complete Season
  • Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles HD
  • Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles HD
  • Resistance 3
  • Resogun (new)
  • Retro City Rampage DX
  • Retrograde
  • Revenge of Shinobi
  • Ricochet HD
  • Rio
  • Rise of the Argonauts
  • Risen 3: Titan Lords – Complete Edition
  • Rocket Knight
  • Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
  • Rotastic
  • Rugby 15
  • Rugby World Cup 2015
  • Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny
  • Sacred 3: Gold Edition
  • Sacred Citadel
  • Saints Row 2
  • Saints Row The Third
  • Saints Row IV
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (new)
  • Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
  • Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse
  • Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
  • Samurai Showdown
  • Samurai Warriors 4 (new)
  • Savage Moon
  • SEGA Bass Fishing
  • Shadow of the Colossus
  • Shatter
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
  • Silent Hill HD Collection
  • Siren: Blood Curse Episodes 1-12
  • Skullgirls Encore
  • Sky Dive: Proximity Flight
  • Sky Fighter
  • Slender: The Arrival
  • Sly Cooper Collection
  • Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
  • Smash Cars
  • Snakeball
  • Sniper Elite III
  • Sniper Elite V2
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
  • Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
  • Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
  • Sonic Adventure
  • Sonic Adventure 2
  • Sonic CD
  • Sonic Generations
  • Sonic the Fighters
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II
  • Sonic Unleashed
  • Sound Shapes
  • Space Ace
  • Sparkle 2
  • Spec Ops: The Line
  • Spelunker HD
  • Spelunky
  • Split Second
  • StarDrone
  • Starhawk
  • Star Raiders
  • Star Wars The Force Unleashed – Ultimate Sith Edition
  • Star Wars The Force Unleashed 2
  • Starwhal
  • Stealth Inc: A Clone in the Dark
  • Stick it to the Man
  • Street Fighter 3 Third-Strike Online Edition
  • Strider
  • Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People
  • Super Hang-On
  • Super Mega Baseball
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
  • Super Stacker Party
  • Super Stardust HD
  • Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
  • Swarm
  • Syberia
  • Syberia II
  • Tales from Space: About a Blob
  • Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
  • Tales from the Borderlands: Episodes 1 & 2
  • Tales Of Monkey Island
  • Tales of Zestiria
  • Tearaway Unfolded (new)
  • Tekken Tag Tournament 2
  • Tennis in the Face
  • Terraria
  • The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
  • THE BACONING
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
  • The Darkness
  • The Darkness 2
  • The Guided Fate Paradox
  • The House of the Dead 3
  • The House of the Dead 4
  • The House of the Dead Overkill Extended Cut
  • The King of Fighters XIII
  • The Last Guy
  • The Last of Us
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame
  • The Raven: Legacy of a Master Thief
  • The Swapper
  • The UnderGarden
  • The Unfinished Swan
  • The Walking Dead: Season Two: Episodes 1 & 2
  • The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight
  • The Wolf Among Us
  • Thomas was Alone
  • Titan Attacks!
  • Tiny Brains
  • Tokyo Jungle
  • Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
  • Toy Home
  • Toy Story Mania
  • Tour de France 2015
  • Toybox Turbos
  • Trash Panic
  • Trine
  • Trinity: Souls of Zill O'll
  • TRON: Evolution
  • Tropico 5
  • Truck Racer
  • Twisted Metal
  • Ultra Street Fighter IV
  • Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
  • Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception - Game of the Year Edition
  • Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late
  • Urban Trial FreeStyle
  • Velocibox
  • Velocity Ultra
  • Vessel
  • Virtua Fighter 2
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown
  • Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign
  • Wakeboarding HD
  • Warhawk
  • Warlords
  • Warriors: Legends of Troy (new)
  • Warriors Orochi 3 (new)
  • Way of the Samurai 3
  • Way of the Samurai 4
  • When Vikings Attack
  • White Knight Chronicles
  • Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
  • WRC 4: FIA World Rally Championship
  • WRC 5: FIA World Rally Championship
  • WWE 2K16 (new)
  • XBLAZE Code: Embryo
  • XCOM: Enemy Within
  • Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z (new)
  • Z
  • Zack Zero
  • Zen Pinball 2: Zen Pinball Classics
  • Zeno Clash II
  • Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov's Revenge
