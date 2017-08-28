All The PlayStation Now Games (So Far)
Start streaming.
If you're thinking about subscribing to PlayStation Now, you can be sure there is a huge catalog of titles to check out. There are more than 500 titles in the streaming catalog.
The bulk of them are PlayStation 3 titles, but PlayStation 4 games were added more recently and additional games are due to come in time. To help you get a quick look at what's available, we've collected all the games into a list below from Sony's website.
Among the available games are Rockstar's acclaimed open-world western Red Dead Redemption and Sony exclusives Killzone: Shadow Fall and The Last of Us. Resident Evil 4,5, and 6, as well as Uncharted 1-3 are also among the available titles.
PlayStation Now costs $20/month to play all the games you want. The service is available on PlayStation 4 and PC, with a free 7-day trial available for first-time users.
All The PlayStation Now Games (As of August 29, 2017)
- Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Air Conflicts - Secret Wars
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
- Air Conflicts: Vietnam
- AKIBA'S BEAT
- Akiba's Trip: Undead and Undressed
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- All Zombies Must Die!
- Alone in the Dark: Inferno
- Alpha Protocol
- Altered Beast
- Anarchy: Rush Hour
- Anna Extended Edition
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Aqua Panic!
- Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star (new)
- Arcana Heart 3
- Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!
- ArcaniA - The Complete Tale
- Armageddon Riders
- Asura's Wrath
- Atelier Ayesha
- Atelier Escha & Logy
- Atelier Rorona Plus
- Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
- Back to Bed
- Back to the Future: Episode 1 - It's About Time
- Batman: Arkam Asylum
- Batman: Arkham City
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Battle Fantasia
- BATTLE OF TILES EX
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- Bellator MMA Onslaught
- Bentley's Hackpack
- BEYOND: Two Souls with Advanced Experiments DLC
- Big Sky: Infinity
- Bionic Commando: Rearmed
- Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2
- Bioshock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Bladestorm: Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years War
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND
- BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend
- BlazeRush
- Blood Knights
- BloodRayne: Betryal
- Bodycount
- Bolt
- Bomberman Ultra
- Borderlands: Ultimate Edition
- Borderlands 2
- Borderlands The Pre-sequel
- Bound by Flame
- Braid
- Brave
- Broken Age
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Burn Zombie Burn: The Diarrhea Bundle
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-in-One-Pack
- Cars 2: The Video Game
- Cars Race-O-Rama
- Cars: Mater-National Championship
- Castlevania Harmony of Despair
- Catherine
- Cel Damage HD
- Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
- Chime Super Deluxe
- Choplifter HD
- Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus
- Class of Heroes 2G
- Comet Crash Bionic Bundle
- Comix Zone
- Contrast
- Costume Quest 2
- Counter Spy
- Crash Commando
- Crazy Taxi
- Crimsonland
- Critter Crunch
- Cuboid Ultimate Bundle
- Damnation
- Dark Sector
- Dark Souls 2
- Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin
- Dark Void
- Darksiders
- Darksiders II Deathfinitive Edition
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- de Blob 2
- Dead Island
- Dead Island Riptide
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Dead or Alive 5: Last Round
- Dead Rising 2
- Dead Rising 2: Off the Record
- Dead to Rights: Retribution
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadliest Warrior: The Game
- Death Track: Resurrection
- Deception: Nightmare Princess IV
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Derrick the Deathfin
- detuned
- Devil May Cry 4
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
- Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- Disney Universe
- Disney's Epic Mickey 2
- Divekick
- Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
- Dogfight 1942
- Doki-Doki Universe
- Don Bradman Cricket 14
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Fin Soup
- Dragon's Lair
- Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dynasty Warriors 6
- Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- Dynasty Warriors 7: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce
- Earth Defense Force 2025
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armaggedon
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
- Eat Them!
- echochrome
- El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron
- Elefunk
- Enemy Front
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Entwined
- Escape Dead Island
- Eternal Sonata
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Eufloria
- Everyday Shooter
- Evolve
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- F.E.A.R. (Campaign Mode)
- F1 2014
- F1 2015
- F1 RACE STARS
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Falling Skies
- Farming Simulator
- Farming Simulator 15
- Fat Princess
- Fighting Vipers
- Final Exam
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- fLOW
- Flower
- Fluster Cluck
- Frogger Returns
- Fuel Overdose
- G-Force
- Galaga Legions DX
- Game of Thrones Ep 1 & Ep 2 Bundle
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Go! Puzzle
- God of War HD
- God of War II
- God Of War 3 Remastered (new)
- God of War: Ascension
- God of War: Chains of Olympus
- God of War: Ghosts of Sparta
- Golden Axe
- Goosebumps: The Game (new)
- GO! Sports Ski
- Gravity Crash
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- Grid 2
- Grid Autosport
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Guacamelee!
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator
- Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN-
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton's Great Adventure
- Hamsterball
- Handball 16
- Heavenly Sword
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
- Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
- Heavy Rain - with The Taxidermist DLC
- Helldivers
- Hoard
- Hohokum
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- How to Survive
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Hunter’s Trophy 2: America
- Hunter’s Trophy 2 : Australia
- Hustle Kings
- ibb & obb
- ICO
- Infamous
- Infamous 2
- Infamous: Festival Of Blood
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- Ironcast
- Jeremy McGrath's Offroad
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Jimmie Johnson’s Anything with an Engine
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Journey
- Judge Dee - The City God Case
- Jumpjet Rex
- Jurassic Park: The Game
- Karateka
- Katamari Forever
- Killzone 2
- Killzone 3
- Killzone HD
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- King Oddball
- Knytt Underground
- Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Last Tinker: City of Colors
- Le Tour de France - Season 2014
- Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
- Legasista
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
- LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars
- Lemmings
- Leo's Fortune
- Linger in Shadows
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut
- Lost Planet 2
- Lost Planet 3
- Lost Planet: Extreme Edition
- Lumines Supernova
- Machinarium
- Mafia II
- Magic Orbz
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- Magus
- Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom
- Mamorukun Curse!
- Mars: War Logs
- Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath & Beyond
- Mega Man 9
- Mega Man 10
- Mercury HG
- Metro: Last Light – Complete Edition
- Monkey Island: Special Edition
- Monkey Island 2: Special Edition
- Mortal Kombat
- Moto GP 13
- Motorcycle Club
- Motorstorm RC Complete Edition
- MotorStorm: Apocalypse
- MouseCraft
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
- MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
- MX vs. ATV: Untamed
- Namco Museum Essentials
- Narco Terror
- NBA 2K14
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
- Nidhogg
- Nights Into Dreams
- Ninja Gaiden 3
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Nitro+ Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence
- Numblast
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD
- Of Orcs and Men
- Okabu
- OlliOlli
- OlliOlli 2
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Operation Flashpoint: Red River
- Order Up!!
- Overlord 2
- Overlord: Raising Hell
- Pac-Man Championship Edition DX
- Payday 2
- Painkiller: Hell & Damnation
- Papo & Yo
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness: Episode 1
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness: Episode 2
- Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension
- PID (Peculiar Destination)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
- PixelJunk Eden
- PixelJunk Eden Encore
- PixelJunk Monsters
- PixelJunk Monsters Encore
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
- PixelJunk Shooter
- PixelJunk Shooter 2
- PixelJunk Sidescroller
- Piyotama
- Planet Minigolf
- Planets Under Attack
- Poker Night 2
- Port Royale 3: Gold
- Proteus
- Puppeteer
- Pure Chess
- Puzzle Agent
- Q*Bert: Rebooted
- Quantum Theory
- R-Type Dimensions
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic (Single Player Only)
- Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
- Raiden IV Overkill
- Rain
- Rainbow Moon
- Ratatouille
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
- Realms of Ancient War
- Record of Agarest War
- Record of Agarest War 2
- Record of Agarest War Zero
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Red Faction Battlegrounds
- Red Faction: Guerilla
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles: One Against All
- Red Johson's Chronicles
- Renegade Ops
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code Veronica X HD
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Complete Season
- Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles HD
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles HD
- Resistance 3
- Resogun (new)
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Retrograde
- Revenge of Shinobi
- Ricochet HD
- Rio
- Rise of the Argonauts
- Risen 3: Titan Lords – Complete Edition
- Rocket Knight
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
- Rotastic
- Rugby 15
- Rugby World Cup 2015
- Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny
- Sacred 3: Gold Edition
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row 2
- Saints Row The Third
- Saints Row IV
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (new)
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
- Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
- Samurai Showdown
- Samurai Warriors 4 (new)
- Savage Moon
- SEGA Bass Fishing
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shatter
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
- Silent Hill HD Collection
- Siren: Blood Curse Episodes 1-12
- Skullgirls Encore
- Sky Dive: Proximity Flight
- Sky Fighter
- Slender: The Arrival
- Sly Cooper Collection
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
- Smash Cars
- Snakeball
- Sniper Elite III
- Sniper Elite V2
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
- Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
- Sonic Adventure
- Sonic Adventure 2
- Sonic CD
- Sonic Generations
- Sonic the Fighters
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II
- Sonic Unleashed
- Sound Shapes
- Space Ace
- Sparkle 2
- Spec Ops: The Line
- Spelunker HD
- Spelunky
- Split Second
- StarDrone
- Starhawk
- Star Raiders
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed – Ultimate Sith Edition
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed 2
- Starwhal
- Stealth Inc: A Clone in the Dark
- Stick it to the Man
- Street Fighter 3 Third-Strike Online Edition
- Strider
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People
- Super Hang-On
- Super Mega Baseball
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Super Stacker Party
- Super Stardust HD
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Swarm
- Syberia
- Syberia II
- Tales from Space: About a Blob
- Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- Tales from the Borderlands: Episodes 1 & 2
- Tales Of Monkey Island
- Tales of Zestiria
- Tearaway Unfolded (new)
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Tennis in the Face
- Terraria
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- THE BACONING
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Darkness
- The Darkness 2
- The Guided Fate Paradox
- The House of the Dead 3
- The House of the Dead 4
- The House of the Dead Overkill Extended Cut
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Last Guy
- The Last of Us
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Raven: Legacy of a Master Thief
- The Swapper
- The UnderGarden
- The Unfinished Swan
- The Walking Dead: Season Two: Episodes 1 & 2
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight
- The Wolf Among Us
- Thomas was Alone
- Titan Attacks!
- Tiny Brains
- Tokyo Jungle
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
- Toy Home
- Toy Story Mania
- Tour de France 2015
- Toybox Turbos
- Trash Panic
- Trine
- Trinity: Souls of Zill O'll
- TRON: Evolution
- Tropico 5
- Truck Racer
- Twisted Metal
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
- Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception - Game of the Year Edition
- Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late
- Urban Trial FreeStyle
- Velocibox
- Velocity Ultra
- Vessel
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown
- Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign
- Wakeboarding HD
- Warhawk
- Warlords
- Warriors: Legends of Troy (new)
- Warriors Orochi 3 (new)
- Way of the Samurai 3
- Way of the Samurai 4
- When Vikings Attack
- White Knight Chronicles
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- WRC 4: FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 5: FIA World Rally Championship
- WWE 2K16 (new)
- XBLAZE Code: Embryo
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z (new)
- Z
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball 2: Zen Pinball Classics
- Zeno Clash II
- Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov's Revenge
