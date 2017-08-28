All The PlayStation Now Games; See More Than 500 Here

If you're thinking about subscribing to PlayStation Now, you can be sure there is a huge catalog of titles to check out. There are more than 500 titles in the streaming catalog.

The bulk of them are PlayStation 3 titles, but PlayStation 4 games were added more recently and additional games are due to come in time. To help you get a quick look at what's available, we've collected all the games into a list below from Sony's website.

Among the available games are Rockstar's acclaimed open-world western Red Dead Redemption and Sony exclusives Killzone: Shadow Fall and The Last of Us. Resident Evil 4,5, and 6, as well as Uncharted 1-3 are also among the available titles.

PlayStation Now costs $20/month to play all the games you want. The service is available on PlayStation 4 and PC, with a free 7-day trial available for first-time users.

All The PlayStation Now Games (As of August 29, 2017)