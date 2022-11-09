All The Nintendo Switch Indie World Games Releasing Today And Soon

Nintendo’s big Indie World showcase featured a number of games releasing today, including some more high-profile titles like Rogue Legacy 2, A Little to the Left, and Once Upon a Jester.

Below is a roundup of all the Indie World Switch games launching today, along with those labeled under "coming soon" that are due for release later in November or December. In short, it's a good time to be a Switch owner if you're looking for a new game to play.

You can see a roundup of the new Switch indie games launching today and coming soon below. Be sure to read GameSpot's overall Indie World roundup to catch up on all the big news from the show.

Available Today:

A Little to the Left – This is a puzzle game where players sort, stack, and organize household items. But watch out for a sneaky cat that has an "inclination for chaos." The game features more than 75 puzzles, and yes, you can pet the cat.

Coming Very Soon:

Aka – A small open-world game that follows the story of a retired red panda warrior who is trying to find inner peace in an island paradise world. Coming December 15.

– A rogue-like deck-building game. Coming December 1. Sports Story – Sidebar Games’ sequel to Golf Story, Sports Story adds new sports like BMX, volleyball, cricket, and more. Sidebar describes the game as a “game about sports, but not always.” In addition to the sports, players will explore dungeons and seek out buried treasure. Coming this December.