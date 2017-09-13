All The New PS4 Games Out This Week
A lot of new titles are coming out for PS4 this week.
It's once again a packed week of releases for PlayStation 4. A number of high-profile titles arrive on the console this week, including a slew of sports games, a new Dishonored, and much more.
Headlining this week's releases is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, a new standalone installment in Arkane's acclaimed series. In this title, players assume the role of Billie Lurk, a former assassin on a quest to reunite with her mentor Daud and hunt down the titular Outsider. Death of the Outsider releases on Friday, September 15. The standard version retails for $30, while the digital Deluxe Bundle, which also includes Dishonored 2 and the Imperial Assassin's Pack, runs for $60.
Available now for both PS4 and Vita this week is Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, the latest chapter in the long-running action-RPG series. This installment sees series hero Adol Christin shipwrecked on a "cursed island," where he begins to have dreams of a mysterious, blue-haired girl. In true series fashion, Adol must battle monsters, rescue other shipwrecked passengers, and ultimately unravel the mystery of the island. Ys VIII retails for $60 on PS4 and $40 on Vita.
Sports fans have a lot to look forward to this week. NASCAR Heat 2 and Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 are out now for PS4, while NHL 18 and NBA Live 18 release on September 15. Those who pre-ordered NBA 2K18 can also begin playing early on September 15, four days before the game officially launches.
Some other notable releases this week include the Inside/Limbo Double Pack, the animal-themed real-time strategy game Tooth and Tail, the uncensored version of the classic Neo Geo fighter Samurai Shodown V Special, and the crazy-looking corn game Maize. You can find the full list of this week's releases below.
This Week's New PS4 Releases
September 12
- Bloody Zombies
- Butter & Friends: Babysitter Sim
- DreamBreak
- Get Over Here
- Happy Dungeons
- Inside/Limbo Double Pack
- Maize
- Manifest 99 (PSVR)
- NASCAR Heat 2
- Planet of the Eyes
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Samurai Shodown V Special (Cross-Buy with Vita)
- Time Recoil
- Tooth and Tail
- Transcripted
- Trulon: The Shadow Engine
- VR Karts (PSVR)
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Also available on Vita)
September 14
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
September 15
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- NBA Live 18
- NHL 18
