All The New PS4 Games Out This Week

It's once again a packed week of releases for PlayStation 4. A number of high-profile titles arrive on the console this week, including a slew of sports games, a new Dishonored, and much more.

Headlining this week's releases is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, a new standalone installment in Arkane's acclaimed series. In this title, players assume the role of Billie Lurk, a former assassin on a quest to reunite with her mentor Daud and hunt down the titular Outsider. Death of the Outsider releases on Friday, September 15. The standard version retails for $30, while the digital Deluxe Bundle, which also includes Dishonored 2 and the Imperial Assassin's Pack, runs for $60.

Available now for both PS4 and Vita this week is Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, the latest chapter in the long-running action-RPG series. This installment sees series hero Adol Christin shipwrecked on a "cursed island," where he begins to have dreams of a mysterious, blue-haired girl. In true series fashion, Adol must battle monsters, rescue other shipwrecked passengers, and ultimately unravel the mystery of the island. Ys VIII retails for $60 on PS4 and $40 on Vita.

Sports fans have a lot to look forward to this week. NASCAR Heat 2 and Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 are out now for PS4, while NHL 18 and NBA Live 18 release on September 15. Those who pre-ordered NBA 2K18 can also begin playing early on September 15, four days before the game officially launches.

Some other notable releases this week include the Inside/Limbo Double Pack, the animal-themed real-time strategy game Tooth and Tail, the uncensored version of the classic Neo Geo fighter Samurai Shodown V Special, and the crazy-looking corn game Maize. You can find the full list of this week's releases below.

This Week's New PS4 Releases

September 12

Bloody Zombies

Butter & Friends: Babysitter Sim

DreamBreak

Get Over Here

Happy Dungeons

Inside/Limbo Double Pack

Maize

Manifest 99 (PSVR)

NASCAR Heat 2

Planet of the Eyes

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Samurai Shodown V Special (Cross-Buy with Vita)

Time Recoil

Tooth and Tail

Transcripted

Trulon: The Shadow Engine

VR Karts (PSVR)

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Also available on Vita)

September 14

Baja: Edge of Control HD

September 15