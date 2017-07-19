All The New Destiny 2 Subclass Skills (So Far)

The Destiny 2 early access beta is going on right now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We're learning a lot about the much-anticipated sequel through this pre-release phase, including details on the new subclasses, their Super abilities, and a lot more.

We put together galleries that show off the skills for the new subclasses, including the Warlock Voidwalker, Hunter Gunslinger, and Titan Sentinel, among others. There have been a lot of galleries, so now we're putting them in one place so you can see them all. Click the links below to get a rundown of the skills, while you can also watch the video above to get a closer look.

Note that other Destiny 2 subclasses, including the Solar Titan, Void Hunter, and Arc Warlock, are not in the beta.

In other Destiny 2 news, developer Bungie has confirmed that Heavy Weapon ammo may be hard to come by in PvE, but that will be addressed in the full game.

The Destiny 2 beta opens for everyone on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 21 before wrapping up on July 23. Meanwhile, a beta for PC is coming in August.

For lots more on the Destiny 2 beta, check out GameSpot's rundown of everything you need to know, including what's in it and all of the known issues.