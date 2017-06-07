All The Companies Attending E3 2017
Here is every company you can expect to hear from at E3.
An official list of every company that will be an exhibitor at this year's E3 has been released, and in terms of sheer numbers, it's quite long. Among them are the industry's biggest publishers, including Activision, Sega, Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft.
Among those absent from the list are Electronic Arts and Devolver Digital. Both companies still have plans for E3, but they won't technically be at the show; EA will host its EA Play event in the days prior to the convention, while Devolver will have its usual setup across the street.
You'll see GameSpot listed as well, as we'll be back on the show floor once again.
E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off.
E3 2017 Exhibitors List
- .Game
- 11 Bit Studios
- 360dome.pro
- 505 Games
- 5-hour Energy
- A Case of Distrust
- Activision
- AKRacing
- Aksys Games
- Alienware
- Annapurna Interactive
- Antilatency
- Arozzi North America
- Astro Gaming
- Atlas Supply
- Atlus / Sega
- Bandai Namco Entertainment America
- Beijing Perfect World Software
- Beret Applications
- Bethesda
- Beyond Red Wave Arts
- Bigben Interactive
- Bionik / My Arcade
- BKOM Studios
- Blade
- Bloody
- Borders
- Bradley University
- Brain & Brain
- BRGames
- Brigham Young University
- Burly Men at Sea
- Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency
- Capcom USA
- CaptoGlove
- Cartoon Network
- Chetu
- China Press and Publication Pavilion
- Cinkciarz.pl
- Cinq-Mars Media
- Civel Games
- Clay Inc.
- Click Entertainment
- College Game Competition
- Cougar
- Cracked Heads
- Creative Labs
- Crytek
- Daedalic Entertainment
- Dell
- Delphyq
- Desert Child
- Detention
- DGL Group
- DigiPen Institute of Technology
- Dim Bulb Games
- Disco Bear
- Dispatch Games
- DisplayLink
- DreamScreen
- DXRacer USA
- E3 eSports Zone Powered by ESL
- E3 Immersive Tech Zone
- Engadget
- Epic Games
- ESA Foundation
- Esports Amateur Competitors' League
- Ewin
- Extra Life
- EZ Group
- FDCServers.net
- Five for Inc.
- Focus Home Interactive
- Frog Fractions 2
- Frontier Developments
- Gadget-Bot
- Game Cooks
- Game Developers Conference
- Game Informer
- Game World Distributors, Inc.
- Gameloft
- GameSpot
- Gaming Outfitters
- Genertec - China Pavilion
- GFuel
- Gianty
- Global 19
- Grey Box
- Grinding Gear Games
- GungHo Online Entertainment
- Hackers of Resistance
- Hasbro
- Herald: An Interactive Period Drama - Book I & II
- HideIt Mounts
- Hoolai Interactive
- Hori
- HTC
- Hyperkin
- Idealens Technology
- IGN
- Illion Games
- Immersion Corporation
- InComm
- IndieCade Showcase
- InnoGames
- Intel
- International Game Developers Association (IGDA)
- Interworks Unlimited
- IV Productions
- JoyTops
- Kalypso Media
- Konami Digital Entertainment
- KontrolFreek
- Lenovo
- Lifeform
- Little Buddy
- Logitech G
- Loot Crate
- Macua Studios
- Maximum Games
- Mayflash
- Mecca Electronics
- MediaMation
- Medion
- Meet @ E3
- Meta Threads
- Microsoft
- Mirage Interactive
- MirraViz
- Mobile and Social Game Pavilion
- MomoCon/Dragon Con
- MSI Computer
- Multiverse
- MyDream Interactive
- Natsume
- NCSoft
- nDreams
- NetEase (Hangzhou) Network
- Netmarble
- Nexon
- Nexon America
- Next Level Racing
- Next Stage
- Nintendo of America
- Noblechairs
- North
- Nvidia
- Nvidia: Indie Spotlight
- Nyko Technologies
- Oikospiel Book I
- One Way Trip
- Ossic
- Otto Trading
- Outlands
- Packagd
- Paracosma
- Paradox Interactive
- Park ESM
- PC Gaming Show
- Penguin Random House - Prima
- Performance Designed Products
- PhaseSpace
- Pico Interactive Inc.
- Plantronics
- PolitiTruth
- Polyarc
- Polytechnique and NAD School
- PowerA
- Pro vs GI Joe / The Network
- Psyonix
- Puuba
- RDS Industries
- Raw Data
- Raw Fury
- Razer
- Rebellion
- Red Bull Media House
- Red Candle Games
- Retrobit
- Rightside
- Ringling College of Art and Design
- Riot - Civil Unrest
- Rizing Games
- Roccat
- Secret Location
- Sega Europe
- Shacknews
- Skydance Interactive
- Snakebyte Group
- Sold Out
- Sony Interactive Entertainment America
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Southern Wars
- Splash Damage
- Sprint Vector
- Square Enix
- Studio RO
- Survios
- Swiftpoint
- Take This AFK Room
- Take-Two Interactive Software
- TaleWorlds Entertainment
- Team17
- Techland Publishing
- Telltale Games
- Tencent America LLC
- Tender Claws
- The Big Journey
- The Cat and the Coup
- The Cat in the Hijab
- The Hackers of Resistance
- The Metronomicon
- The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD)
- The Wandering Ben
- THQ Nordic Games
- Thrustmaster
- T-Mobile
- Tobii AB
- Tracking Ida
- Tracking Ida Team
- Turtle Beach
- TVX Games
- Twinbeard and Mostly Tigerproof
- Twitch Interactive
- Twitch Partner Lounge
- U&I Entertainment
- Ubisoft Entertainment
- Ubisoft Retail
- UCC Distributing
- Ultrahaptics
- Vampire: The Masquerade
- Vertebrae
- Video Game Voters Network
- Virtual Virtual Reality
- Virtuos
- VirZoom
- Visualdart
- VR Amusement World
- WangYuan ShengTang
- Warhorse Studios
- Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
- WhirlwindFX
- White Wolf Entertainment
- Wispfire
- Worldwide Gaming TV Show
- Wuhan Firegame
- Xenoma
- X-Games
- XSeed Games
- Xsens
- Youcanstar
