All The Companies Attending E3 2017

An official list of every company that will be an exhibitor at this year's E3 has been released, and in terms of sheer numbers, it's quite long. Among them are the industry's biggest publishers, including Activision, Sega, Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft.

Among those absent from the list are Electronic Arts and Devolver Digital. Both companies still have plans for E3, but they won't technically be at the show; EA will host its EA Play event in the days prior to the convention, while Devolver will have its usual setup across the street.

You'll see GameSpot listed as well, as we'll be back on the show floor once again.

E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off.

E3 2017 Exhibitors List