All Star Wars Battlefront 2 Maps Revealed For Galactic Assault

EA and DICE have revealed all 11 locations that will serve as maps in Star Wars Battlefront II's Galactic Assault mode at launch. This includes some we've already seen, like Naboo, as well as some newly revealed ones, such as Mos Eisley.

The companies teased the maps earlier this week, providing the number of letters and spaces in each one's names and allowing fans to make predictions. As previously announced, Battlefront II includes content from multiple eras, and not just a single one of the film trilogies. In a tweet today, EA shared the full list, which hits many of the most iconic locations from the full series, including the classics: the second Death Star, Endor, and Hoth. Here's the full list:

Naboo

Kamino

Kashyyyk

Endor

Death Star II

Hoth

Mos Eisley

Yavin IV

Jakku

Takodana

Starkiller Base

These maps will all be playable in Galactic Assault, the 40-player mode that features vehicles and hero units. This is the mode we saw featured at E3, when EA showcased a match on Theed in Naboo where Separatist droids storm a palace that Republic clone troopers try to defend.

That same Galactic Assault mission on Naboo will be playable in Battlefront II's upcoming open beta, which runs October 6-9 (or October 4-9 for those who pre-order). Starfighter Assault will also be available in the beta. Battlefront II's release date for PS4, Xbox One, and PC is coming up on November 17. In a welcome change from the first game, all Battlefront II DLC maps and characters will be free, although in place of those will be a microtransaction system. Battlefront II also features a single-player campaign set after Return of the Jedi.