All Of Ubisoft's Online Services Appear To Be Down

The company is currently investigating the issue.

Last updated by on

Comments
Related
For Honor
Follow
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Follow

Many fans have been reporting various issues with Ubisoft's online services, including unusually long matchmaking queue times and errors that prevent them from logging in to other services. It appears these issues aren't limited to just online games but a wider problem that's affecting the company's servers.

According to Ubisoft, its various online services are currently experiencing an outage. The publisher addressed the issue in a post on its official forums. The post reads, "Hello everyone, we are aware of an issue with UbiServices. We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience whilst we investigate."

Ubisoft hasn't specified what has caused the outage or when fans can expect it to be resolved, but a quick cross-section of the company's Twitter mentions shows players reporting long matchmaking times in For Honor, Rainbow Six Siege, and other titles. In response to the "technical difficulties," the official Rainbow Six Siege announced that today's Pro League II matches are being postponed "to a further date."

Many users also aren't able to access the Uplay service. We'll report back when more information becomes available.

Filed under:
For Honor
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
    •   View Comments (0)
    Join the conversation
    There are no comments about this story
    Load Comments (0)