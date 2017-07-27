All Of Ubisoft's Online Services Appear To Be Down [UPDATE]

Update: It appears Ubisoft has resolved the situation. On Twitter, the company is recommending players who are still experiencing errors when connecting to its online services to hard reboot their consoles. We'll update this story again if more details come in.

Original story: Many fans have been reporting various issues with Ubisoft's online services, including unusually long matchmaking queue times and errors that prevent them from logging in to other services. It appears these issues aren't limited to just online games but a wider problem that's affecting the company's servers.

According to Ubisoft, its various online services are currently experiencing an outage. The publisher addressed the issue in a post on its official forums. The post reads, "Hello everyone, we are aware of an issue with UbiServices. We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience whilst we investigate."

Due to technical difficulties, today's matches will be postponed to a further date.

Thank you for your understanding and support. pic.twitter.com/7NINJ62w8X — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) July 27, 2017

Ubisoft hasn't specified what has caused the outage or when fans can expect it to be resolved, but a quick cross-section of the company's Twitter mentions shows players reporting long matchmaking times in For Honor, Rainbow Six Siege, and other titles. In response to the "technical difficulties," the official Rainbow Six Siege announced that today's Pro League II matches are being postponed "to a further date."

Many users also aren't able to access the Uplay service. We'll report back when more information becomes available.