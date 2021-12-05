All New Weapons And Items In Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 is here, and that means so too is a new loot pool. More than just a remixed pile of guns and items up for grabs, the new Fortnite Chapter 3 means brand-new guns, healing items, and more are available for players on the new island of Artemis. Here's what to expect for new weapons and items when you drop in.

Fortnite Chapter 3 - New Weapons

There are several new weapons on Artemis, including at least one designed by The Seven themselves. Here they are by name, as well as what kind of features they have.

Ranger Assault Rifle: Built for medium to long-range fire, this is the new default AR in Chapter 3

MK-7 Assault Rifle: Designed by The Seven and sporting a unique first-person red dot scope when aiming down sights

Striker Pump Shotgun: A reimagined "pumpy" with high burst damage

Auto Shotgun: Needs closer quarters than the pumpy, but makes up for it with faster firing rate and improved reload time

Sidearm Pistol: The new default pistol for Chapter 3, Season 1 with high headshot damage at close range

Stinger SMG: A reliable short- to medium-range option when taking on players or their builds

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper: Fires three deadly shots per clip, and just one shot on-target can down players

The MK-7 is overpowered at launch and likely to be nerfed.

Gallery

Players are already calling for an MK-7 nerf as it's both extremely accurate and deadly, especially with the new first-person scope making its Fortnite debut. Outside of that, early impressions from the Fortnite community is that shotguns are, if anything, a bit weaker than usual. That should result in a new meta during the course of the season--though we don't yet know what Epic has planned for patches.

Fortnite Chapter 3 - New Items

As for items, there are several, including some new healing items. From a Resident Evil-like spray can to something curiously called Guzzle Juice, here's what you'll find in the open world.

Med-Mist: A healing spray that can be applied while on the run, and it heals nearby allies as well

Guzzle Juice: A slow-acting healing item that, if given enough time, will eventually return your health to its fullest

Tents: A new inventory item which allows you to stash loot for later rounds (Read more about Fortnite tents)

Vaults: Locked loot caches that require at least two people to open, though the person with you need not be your squadmate--or even a human player (Read more about Fortnite vaults)

Victory Crowns: A XP-boosting item bestowed to a round's best players, which makes them a high-value target for others (Read more about Fortnite Victory Crowns)

In addition to all of these things, we've also got a complete preview of the Chapter 3, Season 1 battle pass, which includes Spider-Man and The Foundation, who is played by The Rock.