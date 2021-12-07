All Exotic And Mythic Weapons In Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1

In Fortnite Chapter 3, new Exotic and Mythic weapons are available to be purchased (or pried from the hands of) a number of NPCs around the island. There are 20 NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and several of them hold the game’s rarest weapons and items in their hands. Whether you’re looking for a classic like The Dub or a new favorite, such as the Mythic MK-7 Assault Rifle, here’s where to find every Exotic and Mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1.

There are currently five weapons or items considered Exotic or Mythic in rarity right now, but more are on the way this season, including Spider-Man’s Web Shooters. In the meantime, you can pull from a range of high-powered guns and clutch healing items including the following items:

Exotic / Mythic Weapon NPC Location Price Boom Sniper Rifle Lt. John Llama South of Logjam Lumberyard 600 gold bars Hop Rock Dualies The Scientist Sanctuary (north side) 500 gold bars Mythic MK-7 Assault Rifle The Foundation Sanctuary (south side) No price, drops when The Foundation is defeated The Dub Bunker Jonesy The Joneses 600 gold bars Marksman Six Shooter Mancake / Cuddle Team Leader Butter Barn / Camp Cuddle 400 gold bars

Strangely, both Cuddle Team Leader and Mancake sell the Marksman Six Shooter, which is a great fit for the flapjacked cowboy, but not as thematically sound for the pink mascot. While most of these sought-after items will demand you pay in gold bars, The Foundation’s Mythic MK-7 Assault Rifle asks for payment in HP. He’s a tough boss, so watch out for the way he hurls rocks at you--appropriately enough, given his voice actor.

In weeks to come, we’ll see more than just Spidey’s Web Shooters come to the game, even as that may be the big one we’re all waiting for. In the meantime, save up those bars and try out some of the game’s best weapons. If you’d rather know about all of the new weapons, like the Stinger SMG and Ranger Assault Rifle, browse our guide on the new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1, and get a feel for the new map here.