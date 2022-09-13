All COD Players Must Agree To Not Be A Jerk Before Playing The Modern Warfare 2 Beta

Just before the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer beta begins this week, Activision has announced a new Call of Duty Code of Conduct that all players must acknowledge before jumping in. Players must acknowledge this new code, which basically says don't be a jerk, starting with the open beta, the company said in a blog post.

Anyone who has ever played a Call of Duty game online is likely unfortunately aware of a general air of toxicity among the community. Activision said it won't be able to stamp this out completely, but this new code of conduct, along with other anti-toxicity measures, are aimed at helping clean up the battlefield as much as possible.

The new code has three core values: Treat everyone with respect, compete with integrity, and stay vigilant. Combined, and with adherence from the community, Activision is hoping this will create a "positive gaming experience for all." You can see the three core tenets printed below, as written by Activision.

In addition to outlining its new code of conduct, Activision provided an update about what it's doing to clean up the battlefield right now and get rid of bad actors. Activision said it has banned more than 500,000 accounts from Call of Duty so far, while 300,000 accounts have been "renamed" due to offensive usernames. Additionally, Activision added more languages for in-game chat moderation to help clean things up.

Activision said it uses both automated technology and human moderation for text chat filtering and for flagging accounts with offensive language in the title. The company said it has seen a more than 55% drop in offensive username and clan tag reports from players in August 2022 compared to August 2021 in Call of Duty: Warzone.

"We recognize battling toxicity will be an ongoing effort. We will continue to monitor our titles, address player-submitted reports, and expand our technology to combat toxic behavior," Activision said.

The Call of Duty Next event takes place on September 15, and it promises to bring news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer, Warzone 2.0, and Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. Keep checking back with GameSpot for more. The Modern Warfare 2 beta starts Friday, September 16, on PlayStation before coming to other platforms. For more, check out GameSpot's Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta guide.

Call Of Duty Values And Code Of Conduct

1: TREAT EVERYONE WITH RESPECT

We do not tolerate bullying or harassment, including derogatory comments based on race, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, culture, faith, mental or physical abilities, or country of origin.

All members of our community should be treated with dignity and respect.

Communication with others, whether using text or voice chat, must be free of offensive or harmful language. Hate speech and discriminatory language is offensive and unacceptable, as is harassment and threatening another player.

2: COMPETE WITH INTEGRITY

Competitive integrity is core to the Call of Duty experience.

Progression is earned through good, clean gameplay. Cheating and griefing or other threats to fair play will not be tolerated.

You are responsible for how your account is used. The use of cheats, including third-party software, is unacceptable. Exploiting bugs or engaging in any activity that grants an unfair advantage is considered cheating.

3: STAY VIGILANT

Working together we can keep the game fair and fun for all.

To promote an enjoyable gameplay experience, utilize in-game tools to report any incidents or inappropriate behaviors you encounter.