All Abilities And Upgrades In Halo Infinite Campaign

In the long-awaited Halo Infinite campaign, Master Chief is given the ability to freely roam an open world for the first time in the decades-long series. With this freedom come more equipment and abilities, each with its own upgrade trees to complete in order to get the most out of Zeta Halo. If you’re new to the Halo Infinite campaign, you probably noticed you can’t see all of the possible upgrades just yet, so we’ve listed them all here for you. We’ll break down each piece of equipment in Chief’s repertoire as well as what you’ll get (and what you’ll need) when upgrading them.

Halo Infinite campaign abilities and upgrade tree

There are five total suit upgrades you’ll earn in the Halo Infinite campaign, and while none of them are missable--you’ll stumble upon each during specific story moments--you can miss out on their helpful upgrades if you don’t collect enough Spartan Cores. These collectibles are found in noisy, glowing green caches across the ringworld, and each house one Spartan Core, or skill point, and it’s up to you to decide in which order you spend them.

Spartan Core caches are the key to making Chief more powerful.

We’ve listed each ability here in the order in which you’ll unlock them in the campaign, as well as the cost and utility of all of their upgrades. They’ll all be familiar to anyone who has already been playing the Halo Infinite multiplayer, but even then, their enhancements are wholly original and exclusive to the campaign.

Grappleshot

The Grappleshot is Chief’s most dynamic tool, allowing him to pull himself up difficult terrain, reel himself into an enemy for a melee kill, or even snatch out-of-reach weapons and items.

Voltaic - Grappleshot stuns enemies for several seconds - 1 Spartan Core

Quickshot - Reduces Grappleshot cooldown by 40% - 2 Spartan Cores

First Strike - Delivers a powerful shockwave blast when holding melee while grappling - 3 Spartan Cores

Reachfall - Increases damage and radius of the shockwave blast. Enemies within it will be stunned - 3 Spartan Cores

Shield Core

This simple ability provides rechargeable shields to Chief’s overall vitality, letting him stay in, and eventually finish, the fight.

Fortress - Increases shield capacity by an additional 15% of base shield strength - 1 Spartan Core

Bastille - Increases shield capacity by an additional 15% of base shield strength - 2 Spartan Cores

Redoubt - Increases shield capacity by an additional 15% of base shield strength - 3 Spartan Cores

Citadel - Increases shield capacity by an additional 15% of base shield strength - 3 Spartan Cores

Threat Sensor

Seeker - Increases threat sensor detection radius by 50% - 1 Spartan Core

Operative - Adds a second charge to the Threat Sensor - 2 Spartan Cores

Clairvoyant - Reduce Threat Sensor cooldown by 40% - 3 Spartan Cores

Omniscience - Adds uninterrupted enemy visibility to the Threat Sensor and reveals their health - 3 Spartan Cores

Drop Wall

Swift Shelter - Reduces Drop Wall cooldown by 20% - 1 Spartan Core

Rampart - Increases Drop Wall strength by 35% - 2 Spartan Cores

Blockade - Increases Drop Wall strength by 70% and increases wall size - 3 Spartan Cores

Direct Current - Adds shock damage to any projectiles fired through the Drop Wall - 3 Spartan Cores

How to collect Spartan Cores

Because they’re basically skill points, Spartan Cores are perhaps the most important collectible item you’ll find in the open world. Therefore, you’ll want to have plenty of them. The best way to locate more Spartan Cores is to take over Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) when you find them in the world. Once you’ve ripped these bases from the hairy paws of the Banished, you’ll unlock a new fast travel point, as well as reveal all of the landmarks and items of interest within a radius.

There's a big wide world to explore on Zeta Halo.

Taking over FOBs is something you’ll do several times in the campaign, so you’ll not be able to see all Spartan Cores for a while, but so long as you’re dominating the Banished one region at a time, you’ll reveal more Spartan Cores for the taking at a healthy pace.

Also keep in mind that the map icons denoting a nearby Spartan Core--or anything for that matter--are not precise. They’re usually very close, but sometimes they can be a bit deceiving, like a map marker that points to a location, but the Spartan Core is really atop a structure or in an underground base. If you arrive to the supposed location of a Spartan Core and you can’t either see its blinking green light or hear its signature beeping noise, you may want to search high and low until you discover it.