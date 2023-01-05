All 52 New Games Arriving In The Nintendo Switch eShop This Week

The Nintendo Switch eShop will see 52 new games added to the digital storefront over the next several days, including a title that mixes volleyball with firearms. Called Hyper Gunsport, the futuristic sports game comes from the developer behind Gunhouse and the upcoming Demonschool.

Two Arcade Archives titles are also now available on the Switch eShop: Bubble Bobble and Metal Hawk. The former features a classic soundtrack and stars Bubblun along with Bobblun. Metal Hawk, meanwhile, is a top-down shooter from Bandai Namco in which players blow up boats and other foes with a helicopter. Both games released over the holidays on the digital storefront.

Nintendo is also offering a double-gold-points promotion for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. So basically, on eligible games and DLC, buyers will get 10% on whatever they pay--say $6 on a $60 title--to use toward a future purchase on the eShop. This offer is available until January 31.

Check out the full list of new games in the Nintendo eShop below.

Available Now (January 5)

12 Labours of Hercules VI: Race for Olympus

ABC Follow Me: Food Festival

ABC Kids Bundle

Age of Heroes: The Beginning

Aircraft Carrier Survival

AlphaLink

Animal Golf--Battle Race

Arcade Archives Bubble Bobble

Arcade Archives Metal Hawk

Balls of Fame Holiday Bundle

Boxer

Breakfast Bar Tycoon Premium Edition

Checkers Quest Bundle

Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys Definitive Edition

CRYGHT

CRYSTORLD

Everybody's Home Run Derby

Extreme Snowboard

Grabitoons!

Gravity Thrust

Guntech 2

HEROish

Hollow World: Dark Knight

Humongous Classic Collection

Hyper Gunsport

Infected run to Survive: Zombie Apocalypse Survival Story Shooter Dead Cry

Kids Puzzle--2 in 1 Bundle

League of Enthusiastic Losers Ultimate Edition

Lost Snowmen

Maximus 2

Melatonin

Merge Your Room Extended Edition

Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Klondike Solitaire

Pid Deluxe Edition

Pixel Boy--Lost in the Castle

Pixel Family Fun

Pixel Game Maker Series Pearl Vs Grey

Quest Hunter: Deluxe Edition

Risk your life to get your dinner back -Nyanzou action game-

Slots Royale: 777 Casino Games

Super Puzzle Pack 2

Syndrome Ultimate Edition

Tumbleweed Destiny

World War Battle Heroes Field Armies Call of Prison Duty Simulator

WRC Generations--The Official Game

Zombie Survival

Available January 6

Neon Souls

Pancake Bar Tycoon Premium Edition

Available January 9

Flipped On

Scrap Riders

Available January 10

Lost Dream Stars

Available January 11

Children of Silentown