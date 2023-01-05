All 52 New Games Arriving In The Nintendo Switch eShop This Week

The Nintendo Switch eShop will see 52 new games added to the digital storefront over the next several days, including a title that mixes volleyball with firearms. Called Hyper Gunsport, the futuristic sports game comes from the developer behind Gunhouse and the upcoming Demonschool.

Two Arcade Archives titles are also now available on the Switch eShop: Bubble Bobble and Metal Hawk. The former features a classic soundtrack and stars Bubblun along with Bobblun. Metal Hawk, meanwhile, is a top-down shooter from Bandai Namco in which players blow up boats and other foes with a helicopter. Both games released over the holidays on the digital storefront.

Nintendo is also offering a double-gold-points promotion for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. So basically, on eligible games and DLC, buyers will get 10% on whatever they pay--say $6 on a $60 title--to use toward a future purchase on the eShop. This offer is available until January 31.

Check out the full list of new games in the Nintendo eShop below.

Available Now (January 5)

  • 12 Labours of Hercules VI: Race for Olympus
  • ABC Follow Me: Food Festival
  • ABC Kids Bundle
  • Age of Heroes: The Beginning
  • Aircraft Carrier Survival
  • AlphaLink
  • Animal Golf--Battle Race
  • Arcade Archives Bubble Bobble
  • Arcade Archives Metal Hawk
  • Balls of Fame Holiday Bundle
  • Boxer
  • Breakfast Bar Tycoon Premium Edition
  • Checkers Quest Bundle
  • Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys Definitive Edition
  • CRYGHT
  • CRYSTORLD
  • Everybody's Home Run Derby
  • Extreme Snowboard
  • Grabitoons!
  • Gravity Thrust
  • Guntech 2
  • HEROish
  • Hollow World: Dark Knight
  • Humongous Classic Collection
  • Hyper Gunsport
  • Infected run to Survive: Zombie Apocalypse Survival Story Shooter Dead Cry
  • Kids Puzzle--2 in 1 Bundle
  • League of Enthusiastic Losers Ultimate Edition
  • Lost Snowmen
  • Maximus 2
  • Melatonin
  • Merge Your Room Extended Edition
  • Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Klondike Solitaire
  • Pid Deluxe Edition
  • Pixel Boy--Lost in the Castle
  • Pixel Family Fun
  • Pixel Game Maker Series Pearl Vs Grey
  • Quest Hunter: Deluxe Edition
  • Risk your life to get your dinner back -Nyanzou action game-
  • Slots Royale: 777 Casino Games
  • Super Puzzle Pack 2
  • Syndrome Ultimate Edition
  • Tumbleweed Destiny
  • World War Battle Heroes Field Armies Call of Prison Duty Simulator
  • WRC Generations--The Official Game
  • Zombie Survival

Available January 6

  • Neon Souls
  • Pancake Bar Tycoon Premium Edition

Available January 9

  • Flipped On
  • Scrap Riders

Available January 10

  • Lost Dream Stars

Available January 11

  • Children of Silentown
