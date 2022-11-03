All 50 New Games Arriving In The Nintendo Switch eShop This Week
One features a blue hedgehog.
Over 50 games are arriving in the Nintendo Switch eShop this week. Sonic Frontiers and Harvestella are the headliners, and Switch ports of It Takes Two and Sifu are also heading to the eShop.
Sonic Frontiers is an open-world game where Sonic gets to explore the Starfell Islands and zoom around, building his arsenal of skills with nodes in a skill tree. He has attacks like the Phantom Ability and Wild Rush, a pinball transformation ability, as well as Cycloop--a rings-based move that disables enemy's shields. Sonic Frontiers launches on November 8.
Harvestella is a farming sim RPG from Square Enix. Players can fight enemies and farm crops, all while dealing with The Quietus--a mysterious apocalyptic phenomenon that threatens all life. Harvestella hits the Switch eShop on November 4.
Available today (November 3)
- All in! Bundle
- Arcade Archives ORDYNE
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Car+Toon Race: Rally Valley Champion
- Cat Tales
- Daemonum
- Dead Age: Zombie Adventure & Shooting Game
- Delivery Driver – The Simulation
- Dragon Prana
- ENOH
- Fantasy Blacksmith
- Foretales : Deluxe Edition
- Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike & the Quest for Stale Gum
- Ghost Song
- Golazo! 2: Soccer Cup 2022
- Golf With Your Friends – Deluxe Edition
- Hatup
- How To Say Goodbye
- Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition
- LONGHEAD
- Mass Creation Double Action Bundle
- Master Spy
- Mecha Ritz: Steel Rondo
- Mojito the Cat: Halloween Edition
- My Life: Riding Stables 3
- NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD
- Opus Castle
- Pilgrims
- Pirated Code: Admin Edition
- Pixel Paint
- Prodeus
- Run Box Run
- Shatter Remastered Deluxe
- Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home
- The Samurai Collection (QUByte Classics)
- Timore Redo
- Vylan
- Words Puzzles 3 in 1
November 4
- 7 Days of Rose
- Aeterna Noctis
- Bratz: Flaunt your fashion
- Mission Commando
- Sakura MMO 3
- Harvestella
November 5
- Grand Hike
- ET Varginha
November 8
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising
- ODDWORLD: SOULSTORM
- Orcen Axe
- Sonic Frontiers
November 9
- ARK: Dinosaur Discovery
- Super Woden GP
