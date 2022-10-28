All 50 Duos Competing In The Fortnite Champion Series Invitational

The Fortnite Champion Series Invitational--the first in-person Fortnite competition since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic--begins November 12 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and today Epic Games has announced the names of those who will be competing.

The tournament will feature 100 players split into 50 duos, with both players in each duo representing one of seven regions around the world. Europe will field the most teams with 20, followed by nine from the North America East region and six from North America West. Brazil, Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania will make up the remaining 15 duos.

The Fortnite Champion Series Invitational begins November 12.

High-profile players that will be attending the Fortnite Champion Series Invitational include Kyle "SEN Bugha" Giersdorf, who won the 2019 Fortnite World Cup solo tournament and its $3 million top prize, as well as Jilani "C9 Avery" Bouajila and Nathan "TSM Reet" Amundson.

The Fortnite Champion Series Invitational takes place November 12-13 from the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. The full list of teams competing during the event is below.

Fortnite is available to download for free to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.

Fortnite Champion Series Invitational player list

Europe

GUILD Hen 75 / FOKUS Vortex

Tundra Veno / GXR Queasy

WAVE VADEAL / WAVE JannisZ

AST Th0masHD / trippernn

Falcon TaySon / chapix

BL Settyz 8 / BL Kami

Rezon Ay / aqua 42

tundra pinquk / Guild Anas

WAVE NOAHREYLIX / Not_BadSnipR

BL MrSavage / apeks IDrop 7

Mikson / Exeed artor

GXR Malibuca / Merstach

bifrost klown / Falcon Refsgaard

WAVE Juu / stompy 78 W

Jоefn / zAndy

Grolzz / siko rifty 33

Lootboy Belusi / Lootboy Hijoe

CPHF PabloWingu / CPHF Swag

Robbabkebab / Wox

trulex 381 / TT9 Chico

North America East

dig mero / SEN Bugha

Spayde / CHIMPERATIE

Smіte / Larson

Peterbot / Jamper

Cold / cented

Acorn / FS Edgey

Cuhmmandment / C9 Avery

PaMstou / Fatch

DIG Duke / NRG Clix

North America West

favs3x / TSM Snacky3x

2AM Parz / Rays

TSM Reet / EpikWhale

ManCity Hellfire / Falconer

FLu bacca / FS on1

PSG TNA KEWL / PSG TNA Yumi

Brazil

FaZe k1NG / EdRoadToGlory

KBR / xeat

Phzin / kitoz

retake / nov1ce 7

Asia

ALBA Zagou281 / ALBA merem

alice / Threats

CRuna3x / cr pepo ay non

Middle East

Bravado FKS / Falcon Spy

Falcon Andilex / GHC Rapit

CubeX Khanada / LND Bleed

Oceania