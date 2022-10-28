All 50 Duos Competing In The Fortnite Champion Series Invitational
The list of pro Fortnite players headed to Raleigh is revealed.
The Fortnite Champion Series Invitational--the first in-person Fortnite competition since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic--begins November 12 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and today Epic Games has announced the names of those who will be competing.
The tournament will feature 100 players split into 50 duos, with both players in each duo representing one of seven regions around the world. Europe will field the most teams with 20, followed by nine from the North America East region and six from North America West. Brazil, Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania will make up the remaining 15 duos.
High-profile players that will be attending the Fortnite Champion Series Invitational include Kyle "SEN Bugha" Giersdorf, who won the 2019 Fortnite World Cup solo tournament and its $3 million top prize, as well as Jilani "C9 Avery" Bouajila and Nathan "TSM Reet" Amundson.
The Fortnite Champion Series Invitational takes place November 12-13 from the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. The full list of teams competing during the event is below.
Fortnite is available to download for free to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.
Fortnite Champion Series Invitational player list
Europe
- GUILD Hen 75 / FOKUS Vortex
- Tundra Veno / GXR Queasy
- WAVE VADEAL / WAVE JannisZ
- AST Th0masHD / trippernn
- Falcon TaySon / chapix
- BL Settyz 8 / BL Kami
- Rezon Ay / aqua 42
- tundra pinquk / Guild Anas
- WAVE NOAHREYLIX / Not_BadSnipR
- BL MrSavage / apeks IDrop 7
- Mikson / Exeed artor
- GXR Malibuca / Merstach
- bifrost klown / Falcon Refsgaard
- WAVE Juu / stompy 78 W
- Jоefn / zAndy
- Grolzz / siko rifty 33
- Lootboy Belusi / Lootboy Hijoe
- CPHF PabloWingu / CPHF Swag
- Robbabkebab / Wox
- trulex 381 / TT9 Chico
North America East
- dig mero / SEN Bugha
- Spayde / CHIMPERATIE
- Smіte / Larson
- Peterbot / Jamper
- Cold / cented
- Acorn / FS Edgey
- Cuhmmandment / C9 Avery
- PaMstou / Fatch
- DIG Duke / NRG Clix
North America West
- favs3x / TSM Snacky3x
- 2AM Parz / Rays
- TSM Reet / EpikWhale
- ManCity Hellfire / Falconer
- FLu bacca / FS on1
- PSG TNA KEWL / PSG TNA Yumi
Brazil
- FaZe k1NG / EdRoadToGlory
- KBR / xeat
- Phzin / kitoz
- retake / nov1ce 7
Asia
- ALBA Zagou281 / ALBA merem
- alice / Threats
- CRuna3x / cr pepo ay non
Middle East
- Bravado FKS / Falcon Spy
- Falcon Andilex / GHC Rapit
- CubeX Khanada / LND Bleed
Oceania
- basil / jace 21
- PSG TNA Muz / PWR looter
- alex / Baily
