All 45 New Games Arriving In The Nintendo Switch eShop This Week

The Nintendo Switch eShop is getting 45 new games this week, including the highly anticipated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Game Freak's next mainline Pokemon game is set to release on November 18.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is an open world game set in Paldea, a region loosely inspired by Spain. The three different starter Pokemon are the Grass cat Sprigatito, Fire crocodile Fuecoco, and the water duck Quaxly.

Scarlet and Violet also has three different quest lines: Victory Road, The Path of Legends, and Starfell Streets. Victory Road is the typical route of conquering gyms, Path of Legends appears to be more research and mystery based, and Starfell Streets offers a new way for players to challenge antagonists. For more information on this new Pokemon game check out our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review, as well as everything we know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

For the holiday season spanning November 1 to January 10, if you're a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber, you can get double My Nintendo Gold Points on eligible purchases. So if you purchase an item in the eShop, you'll get 10%. A $60 purchase in the eShop will now return 600 Gold Points, which can be redeemed for $6 towards your next purchase.

Check out the full list of new games in the Nintendo eShop below.

Available Now (November 17)

Arcade Archives BARADUKE

Big Kids Games Collection Bundle 6-in-1 Funny Educational Children & Toddler Learning Pack

Bravery and Greed

Butterfly’s Poison; Blood Chains

Chompy Chomp Chomp Party

Corner Driver

Cronostase Electric Collection

Extinction Eclipse

First Time in Rome – Collector’s Edition

Happy Animals Mini Golf

In Extremis DX

Jigsaw Puzzle: Belgium through the Lens

Labyrinth: Classic Pinball Puzzle

Madorica Real Estate 2 -The mystery of the new property-

Martial Knight

McPixel 3

Montgomery Fox And The Case Of The Diamond Necklace

Montgomery Fox And The Revenge Of Victor Draven

My Fantastic Ranch

Pixel Game Maker Series VERZEUS

Puzzle by Nikoli S Slitherlink

Puzzle Collection: Complete Edition

Q REMASTERED

RWBY: Arrowfell

Starsand

The Awakening of Mummies

The Closed Circle

The Kingdom of Gardenia

The Lost Labyrinth

The Oregon Trail

Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos

War of Ships

Wobbledogs Console Edition

World Class Champion Soccer

WWII Tank Battle Arena

November 18

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Finding Paradise

Heidelberg 1693 Pid

Puzzle Games Bundle (5 in 1)

Quantum Storm

Slime’s Journey

Succubus With Guns

Super Toy Cars Collection

November 22