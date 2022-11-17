All 45 New Games Arriving In The Nintendo Switch eShop This Week
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet arrives in town.
The Nintendo Switch eShop is getting 45 new games this week, including the highly anticipated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Game Freak's next mainline Pokemon game is set to release on November 18.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is an open world game set in Paldea, a region loosely inspired by Spain. The three different starter Pokemon are the Grass cat Sprigatito, Fire crocodile Fuecoco, and the water duck Quaxly.
Scarlet and Violet also has three different quest lines: Victory Road, The Path of Legends, and Starfell Streets. Victory Road is the typical route of conquering gyms, Path of Legends appears to be more research and mystery based, and Starfell Streets offers a new way for players to challenge antagonists. For more information on this new Pokemon game check out our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review, as well as everything we know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
For the holiday season spanning November 1 to January 10, if you're a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber, you can get double My Nintendo Gold Points on eligible purchases. So if you purchase an item in the eShop, you'll get 10%. A $60 purchase in the eShop will now return 600 Gold Points, which can be redeemed for $6 towards your next purchase.
Check out the full list of new games in the Nintendo eShop below.
Available Now (November 17)
- Arcade Archives BARADUKE
- Big Kids Games Collection Bundle 6-in-1 Funny Educational Children & Toddler Learning Pack
- Bravery and Greed
- Butterfly’s Poison; Blood Chains
- Chompy Chomp Chomp Party
- Corner Driver
- Cronostase Electric Collection
- Extinction Eclipse
- First Time in Rome – Collector’s Edition
- Happy Animals Mini Golf
- In Extremis DX
- Jigsaw Puzzle: Belgium through the Lens
- Labyrinth: Classic Pinball Puzzle
- Madorica Real Estate 2 -The mystery of the new property-
- Martial Knight
- McPixel 3
- Montgomery Fox And The Case Of The Diamond Necklace
- Montgomery Fox And The Revenge Of Victor Draven
- My Fantastic Ranch
- Pixel Game Maker Series VERZEUS
- Puzzle by Nikoli S Slitherlink
- Puzzle Collection: Complete Edition
- Q REMASTERED
- RWBY: Arrowfell
- Starsand
- The Awakening of Mummies
- The Closed Circle
- The Kingdom of Gardenia
- The Lost Labyrinth
- The Oregon Trail
- Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos
- War of Ships
- Wobbledogs Console Edition
- World Class Champion Soccer
- WWII Tank Battle Arena
November 18
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
- Finding Paradise
- Heidelberg 1693 Pid
- Puzzle Games Bundle (5 in 1)
- Quantum Storm
- Slime’s Journey
- Succubus With Guns
- Super Toy Cars Collection
November 22
- Saint Kotar
- Just Dance 2023 Edition
