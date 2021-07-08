Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts New Battlefield 2042 Mode Win A PS5 Fortnite Alien Nanites PS5 Restock Tracker Sonic Colors: Ultimate Trailer

All 42 Games Hitting The Nintendo Switch eShop This Week, Including Monster Hunter Stories 2

Releasing this week on the Nintendo eShop are Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Boomerang X, Worms Rumble, A Plague Tale: Innocence - Cloud Version, and more.

There are 42 new games coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop this week, headlined by Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and Boomerang X. This week also sees Worms Rumble and A Plague Tale: Innocence - Cloud Version also releasing this week on Nintendo Switch.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is the second game in Capcom's turn-based JRPG spin-off of the Monster Hunter series and releases tomorrow, July 9. The game has garnered positive reviews from critics and Capcom has already announced plans for free content updates post-launch, adding new monsties and quests for players to complete. Stories 2 has you play as a rookie rider, who connects with monsties and fights alongside them in battle. Collect different monsties and take down other wild monsters, crafting weapons and armor with their materials.

Boomerang X is a fast-paced first-person shooter where you must battle monsters in a desolate land with a boomerang and is available now. The game features a series of arena-based fights, where waves of enemies come at you. Armed with a single boomerang that always comes back, Boomerang X is about fast-paced combat as much as making calculated throws. In GameSpot's preview of Boomerang X, Phil Hornshaw wrote, "That fast-paced but brainy take on combat and movement is what makes Boomerang X exciting in fight after fight, while its fascinating level design leaves you with clues about the strange and fascinating world you're exploring."

New Switch Games This Week:

Available Today

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version
  • Arcade Archives RAIDEN
  • ARIA CHRONICLE
  • Beauty Bounce
  • Bitmaster
  • Blitz Breaker
  • Blocky Puzzle
  • Boomerang X
  • Crash Drive 3
  • FLATLAND Vol. 2
  • Glitchangels
  • Heart of the Woods
  • Indigo 7 Quest for Love
  • Infinite Golf 2
  • Kids: Farm Puzzle
  • Kirakira stars idol project Reika
  • Marbles Rush
  • MARIOZZA COPS
  • MASAGORO
  • Merrily Perilly
  • Monument
  • Moto Rider GO: Highway Traffic
  • My Maitê
  • New York Mysteries: Secrets of the Mafia
  • Pictooi
  • Rally Racer: Offroad Racing Car Game
  • Rubix Roller
  • Ruvato: Original Complex
  • Spider Solitaire Collection
  • VasterClaws 3:Dragon slayer of the God world
  • Woodcutter
  • Worms Rumble

July 9

  • Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
  • Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies
  • Connect Bricks
  • Fantasy Cards
  • Shopping Mall Parking Lot

July 10

  • Classic Pool
  • Egg Up

July 12

  • Fates of Ort

July 14

  • 3D Air Hockey
  • Induction

Nintendo recently announced the Nintendo Switch OLED, featuring a new OLED screen when in handheld mode, releasing October 8 for $350 USD.

