The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
All 42 Games Hitting The Nintendo Switch eShop This Week, Including Monster Hunter Stories 2
Releasing this week on the Nintendo eShop are Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Boomerang X, Worms Rumble, A Plague Tale: Innocence - Cloud Version, and more.
There are 42 new games coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop this week, headlined by Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and Boomerang X. This week also sees Worms Rumble and A Plague Tale: Innocence - Cloud Version also releasing this week on Nintendo Switch.
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is the second game in Capcom's turn-based JRPG spin-off of the Monster Hunter series and releases tomorrow, July 9. The game has garnered positive reviews from critics and Capcom has already announced plans for free content updates post-launch, adding new monsties and quests for players to complete. Stories 2 has you play as a rookie rider, who connects with monsties and fights alongside them in battle. Collect different monsties and take down other wild monsters, crafting weapons and armor with their materials.
Boomerang X is a fast-paced first-person shooter where you must battle monsters in a desolate land with a boomerang and is available now. The game features a series of arena-based fights, where waves of enemies come at you. Armed with a single boomerang that always comes back, Boomerang X is about fast-paced combat as much as making calculated throws. In GameSpot's preview of Boomerang X, Phil Hornshaw wrote, "That fast-paced but brainy take on combat and movement is what makes Boomerang X exciting in fight after fight, while its fascinating level design leaves you with clues about the strange and fascinating world you're exploring."
New Switch Games This Week:
Available Today
- A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version
- Arcade Archives RAIDEN
- ARIA CHRONICLE
- Beauty Bounce
- Bitmaster
- Blitz Breaker
- Blocky Puzzle
- Boomerang X
- Crash Drive 3
- FLATLAND Vol. 2
- Glitchangels
- Heart of the Woods
- Indigo 7 Quest for Love
- Infinite Golf 2
- Kids: Farm Puzzle
- Kirakira stars idol project Reika
- Marbles Rush
- MARIOZZA COPS
- MASAGORO
- Merrily Perilly
- Monument
- Moto Rider GO: Highway Traffic
- My Maitê
- New York Mysteries: Secrets of the Mafia
- Pictooi
- Rally Racer: Offroad Racing Car Game
- Rubix Roller
- Ruvato: Original Complex
- Spider Solitaire Collection
- VasterClaws 3:Dragon slayer of the God world
- Woodcutter
- Worms Rumble
July 9
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
- Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies
- Connect Bricks
- Fantasy Cards
- Shopping Mall Parking Lot
July 10
- Classic Pool
- Egg Up
July 12
- Fates of Ort
July 14
- 3D Air Hockey
- Induction
Nintendo recently announced the Nintendo Switch OLED, featuring a new OLED screen when in handheld mode, releasing October 8 for $350 USD.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation