All 42 Games Hitting The Nintendo Switch eShop This Week, Including Monster Hunter Stories 2

There are 42 new games coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop this week, headlined by Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and Boomerang X. This week also sees Worms Rumble and A Plague Tale: Innocence - Cloud Version also releasing this week on Nintendo Switch.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is the second game in Capcom's turn-based JRPG spin-off of the Monster Hunter series and releases tomorrow, July 9. The game has garnered positive reviews from critics and Capcom has already announced plans for free content updates post-launch, adding new monsties and quests for players to complete. Stories 2 has you play as a rookie rider, who connects with monsties and fights alongside them in battle. Collect different monsties and take down other wild monsters, crafting weapons and armor with their materials.

Boomerang X is a fast-paced first-person shooter where you must battle monsters in a desolate land with a boomerang and is available now. The game features a series of arena-based fights, where waves of enemies come at you. Armed with a single boomerang that always comes back, Boomerang X is about fast-paced combat as much as making calculated throws. In GameSpot's preview of Boomerang X, Phil Hornshaw wrote, "That fast-paced but brainy take on combat and movement is what makes Boomerang X exciting in fight after fight, while its fascinating level design leaves you with clues about the strange and fascinating world you're exploring."

New Switch Games This Week:

Available Today

A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version

Arcade Archives RAIDEN

ARIA CHRONICLE

Beauty Bounce

Bitmaster

Blitz Breaker

Blocky Puzzle

Boomerang X

Crash Drive 3

FLATLAND Vol. 2

Glitchangels

Heart of the Woods

Indigo 7 Quest for Love

Infinite Golf 2

Kids: Farm Puzzle

Kirakira stars idol project Reika

Marbles Rush

MARIOZZA COPS

MASAGORO

Merrily Perilly

Monument

Moto Rider GO: Highway Traffic

My Maitê

New York Mysteries: Secrets of the Mafia

Pictooi

Rally Racer: Offroad Racing Car Game

Rubix Roller

Ruvato: Original Complex

Spider Solitaire Collection

VasterClaws 3:Dragon slayer of the God world

Woodcutter

Worms Rumble

July 9

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies

Connect Bricks

Fantasy Cards

Shopping Mall Parking Lot

July 10

Classic Pool

Egg Up

July 12

Fates of Ort

July 14

3D Air Hockey

Induction

