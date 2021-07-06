All-4-One Is Here To Serenade You About Xbox All Access

All-4-One, the Grammy Award-winning R&B group from the '90s known for soulful hits like "I Swear" and "I Can Love You Like That" is back, and they are ready to serenade you about the joy that is Xbox All Access in a new music video.

Called "It's All There (I Swear Remix)," the video is a love letter to paying one monthly price for all things Xbox. The group passionately sings about Game Pass Ultimate and upgrading to next-gen hardware, with the music video showing a young woman upgrading from her Xbox One to an Xbox Series S with the help of Microsoft's Xbox All Access program. She then shares a romantic candle-lit pizza dinner with her new console and plays The Sims 4, which is about as perfect as an evening can get.

"To my last gen, I must, move on," All-4-One sings. "But it's worth it and also much more. I will have games to play galore. Though it's a big upgrade, that might seem too good to be true, it's all there, all inclusive next-gen paradise."

Xbox All Access allows users to pay one monthly price to upgrade to an Xbox Series X or S and two years of Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Xbox Live Gold. Upgrading to an Xbox Series S through Xbox All Access costs $24.99 a month for 24 months, while upgrading to an Xbox Series X costs $34.99 a month for 24 months. The program is supported by numerous major retailers like Best Buy, Wal-Mart, and GameStop.

Microsoft has been giving players numerous ways to upgrade to next-gen hardware, be it through Xbox All Access, buying a new console directly, or through the new Console Purchase Pilot, which allows Xbox Insider members the chance to buy a new console via the Xbox Insider app on Xbox One. Xbox says fans can expect more "nostalgic Xbox All Access '90s themed content" in the days ahead.