All 32 Madden NFL 22 Home Field Advantages Revealed

EA has announced that in Madden NFL 22, all 32 teams will have unique home field advantage bonuses, giving the home team a slight boost. EA shared all of the bonuses on Twitter, detailing the wide variety of advantages, ranging from increased momentum gain to opponents having a shorter punt distance.

The home field advantages are part of the new Dynamic Gameday features, available only on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions of Madden NFL 22. There are three new features that make up the Dynamic Gameday: gameday atmosphere, gameday momentum, and Next Gen Stats Star Driven AI. The home field advantages fall under gameday momentum, which can give either team special perks depending on how the game is going. The home field advantage makes it harder for the away team to gain momentum.

Each teams' home field advantage perk is inspired by real-life factors from the real stadiums, like away teams' fatiguing faster in the cold climate of Green Bay.

All 32 home field advantage perks:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Fire The Cannons : home team players have their fatigue temporarily replenished while in the red zone.

: home team players have their fatigue temporarily replenished while in the red zone. New Orleans Saints - Who Dat : on away team 3rd/4th down conversion attempts, a random receiver will have an incorrect route when he lines up in preplay.

: on away team 3rd/4th down conversion attempts, a random receiver will have an incorrect route when he lines up in preplay. Carolina Panthers - Keep Pounding : the home team has more stamina during plays.

: the home team has more stamina during plays. Atlanta Falcons - Rise Up : the home team gains a flat amount of momentum on every offensive play.

: the home team gains a flat amount of momentum on every offensive play. Dallas Cowboys - Deflected : away team punt distance is shortened when kicking across the 50-yard line.

: away team punt distance is shortened when kicking across the 50-yard line. Philadelphia Eagles - Linc'd In : while winning, the home team gains more momentum and the away team gains less.

: while winning, the home team gains more momentum and the away team gains less. New York Giants - Turf War : away team players fatigue faster

: away team players fatigue faster Washington Football Team - Unstable Ground : away team has an increasingly hard time changing directions

: away team has an increasingly hard time changing directions Green Bay Packers - Go Pack Go! The Frozen Tundra : home team gains more momentum and away team gains less. Away team fatigues faster and has a harder time changing direction.

: home team gains more momentum and away team gains less. Away team fatigues faster and has a harder time changing direction. Minnesota Vikings - Skol! : the home team gains a small amount of speed rating when in the red zone.

: the home team gains a small amount of speed rating when in the red zone. Detroit Lions - Motor City : home team accelerates slightly faster.

: home team accelerates slightly faster. Chicago Bears - Bear Down : the away team's kick meter moves slightly faster.

: the away team's kick meter moves slightly faster. Arizona Cardinals - Rise Up Red Sea : home team gains momentum faster.

: home team gains momentum faster. Los Angeles Rams - Rams House : home team gains bonus momentum for defensive stops.

: home team gains bonus momentum for defensive stops. San Francisco 49ers - Unstable Ground : away team has an increasingly hard time changing directions.

: away team has an increasingly hard time changing directions. Seattle Seahawks - The 12's : random portions of the play art for the away team offense will be squiggly and hard to read.

: random portions of the play art for the away team offense will be squiggly and hard to read. Kansas City Chiefs - Home of the Chiefs : Offensive audibles made by the away team have a chance to fail.

: Offensive audibles made by the away team have a chance to fail. Los Angeles Chargers - Bolt Up : home team gains bonus momentum for yardage gains.

: home team gains bonus momentum for yardage gains. Las Vegas Raiders - Just Win, Baby! : home team gains momentum faster and has increased fatigue recovery while winning.

: home team gains momentum faster and has increased fatigue recovery while winning. Denver Broncos - Mile High : away team players have less stamina during plays.

: away team players have less stamina during plays. Cleveland Browns - Dawg Pound : away team hot routes have a chance to fail in the red zone, requiring them to be made again. Receivers who are hot routed will temporarily receive a "?" indicator bubble at the time of the hot route to signify they may be unsure of their route.

: away team hot routes have a chance to fail in the red zone, requiring them to be made again. Receivers who are hot routed will temporarily receive a "?" indicator bubble at the time of the hot route to signify they may be unsure of their route. Baltimore Ravens - Truzz The System : home team gains momentum on every running play while winning.

: home team gains momentum on every running play while winning. Pittsburgh Steelers - Terribly Distracting : away team hot routes have a chance to fail on 3rd/4th down, requiring them to be made again. Receivers who are hot routed will temporarily receive a "?" indicator bubble at the time of the hot route to signify they may be unsure of their route.

: away team hot routes have a chance to fail on 3rd/4th down, requiring them to be made again. Receivers who are hot routed will temporarily receive a "?" indicator bubble at the time of the hot route to signify they may be unsure of their route. Cincinnati Bengals - Who Dey : no huddle results in reduced clock runoff.

: no huddle results in reduced clock runoff. Buffalo Bills - Downwind : the away team kicking arc is harder to control.

: the away team kicking arc is harder to control. Miami Dolphins - Made in the Shade : the home team fatigues slower.

: the home team fatigues slower. New York Jets - Turf War : away team players fatigue faster.

: away team players fatigue faster. New England Patriots - Our House : home team gains bonus momentum on touchdowns and third-down stops.

: home team gains bonus momentum on touchdowns and third-down stops. Jacksonville Jaguars - Duuuval : home team gains bonus momentum on touchdowns.

: home team gains bonus momentum on touchdowns. Indianapolis Colts - Hat Count : the home team defense can see the hat count on plays via coach cam.

: the home team defense can see the hat count on plays via coach cam. Houston Texans - The Bullpen : away team gains less momentum for touchdowns.

: away team gains less momentum for touchdowns. Tennessee Titans - Titan Up: Home team will avoid committing holding penalties.

Madden NFL 22 releases on August 20, 2021, for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. If you purchase the Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition it comes will three days of early access starting on August 17. EA Play Live is happening on July 22, showing off upcoming games, but EA has also announced a series of panels prior to the main showcase, including one focused on how the community is shaping Madden NFL 22 on July 19 at 1 PM ET/4 PM PT.