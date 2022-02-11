The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Alienware's X14 Gaming Laptop Is Slim, Stylish, And Powerful
Alienware calls the x14 its thinnest laptop yet, and it still manages to pack an impressive amount of hardware inside of its svelte chassis.
If you're on the hunt for a mobile gaming station that packs some serious graphical firepower, the new Alienware x14 might be what you're looking for. Its thinnest laptop to date, the Alienware x14 uses a dual-torque element hinge that creates space within the system itself to achieve a 0.57-inch maximum height, which is technically slimmer than your last sandwich.
Internally, the x14 is no slouch either, as its entry-level build includes 16GB Dual-Channel LP-DDR5 4800MHz RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU, 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, and a 256GB NVMe SSD. If you feel like maxing out what's possible with this laptop, you can bump those stats up to 32GB of Dual-Channel DDR5 RAM, a GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU, and a 2TB NVMe SSD.
One vital part of the x14's design that all models will share is its display. All versions come equipped with a 14" FHD 144Hz display, that also features Nvidia G-Sync and Advanced Optimus technology, which will provide a crisp and vibrant image without without having to worry about screen-tearing.
The keyboard may not have the tactile feedback of a mechanical setup, but Alienware says that the configuration features a 1.5mm key travel and includes N-key rollover technology as well as anti-ghosting that helps keep the laptop's weight down to just over 4lbs.
Pricing starts at $1,650 for the Alienware x14 when it goes on sale from February 11. Alienware also has a few other products arriving this year, including the Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse for $150 that features competition-level precision, long battery life, and magnetic fast-charging, and the Alienware 34" curved QD-OLED gaming monitor, the world’s first Quantum Dot OLED gaming monitor.
For other gaming laptop options, you can check out Razer's upcoming line of Blade notebooks as well as a bunch of great deals at Best Buy right now. If you're shopping for gaming laptops on a budget, make sure to check out our roundup of the best cheap gaming laptops.
