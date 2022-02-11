Alienware's X14 Gaming Laptop Is Slim, Stylish, And Powerful

If you're on the hunt for a mobile gaming station that packs some serious graphical firepower, the new Alienware x14 might be what you're looking for. Its thinnest laptop to date, the Alienware x14 uses a dual-torque element hinge that creates space within the system itself to achieve a 0.57-inch maximum height, which is technically slimmer than your last sandwich. hello

Internally, the x14 is no slouch either, as its entry-level build includes 16GB Dual-Channel LP-DDR5 4800MHz RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU, 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, and a 256GB NVMe SSD. If you feel like maxing out what's possible with this laptop, you can bump those stats up to 32GB of Dual-Channel DDR5 RAM, a GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU, and a 2TB NVMe SSD.

Gallery

One vital part of the x14's design that all models will share is its display. All versions come equipped with a 14" FHD 144Hz display, that also features Nvidia G-Sync and Advanced Optimus technology, which will provide a crisp and vibrant image without without having to worry about screen-tearing.

The keyboard may not have the tactile feedback of a mechanical setup, but Alienware says that the configuration features a 1.5mm key travel and includes N-key rollover technology as well as anti-ghosting that helps keep the laptop's weight down to just over 4lbs.

Pricing starts at $1,650 for the Alienware x14 when it goes on sale from February 11. Alienware also has a few other products arriving this year, including the Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse for $150 that features competition-level precision, long battery life, and magnetic fast-charging, and the Alienware 34" curved QD-OLED gaming monitor, the world’s first Quantum Dot OLED gaming monitor.

For other gaming laptop options, you can check out Razer's upcoming line of Blade notebooks as well as a bunch of great deals at Best Buy right now. If you're shopping for gaming laptops on a budget, make sure to check out our roundup of the best cheap gaming laptops.