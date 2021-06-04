Aliens: Fireteam Release Date Set For Summer 2021

Third-person survival shooter Aliens: Fireteam now has a more solid estimate for its upcoming launch, as Focus Home Interactive--publisher for the game in Europe and Asia/Pacific--has listed Summer 2021 for when players will be able to group up and attempt to take down a hive of structurally perfect killing machines. For those of you who stay south of the equator, that release period translates to anywhere between June 20 and September 22.

While there are a lot of games being released between now and whatever else is revealed at E3 this year, that launch period window will still give Aliens: Fireteam a chance to earn an audience in its genre without having to worry about running into some competitive fire from Turtle Rock's Back 4 Blood in October. Aliens: Fireteam has brand recognition on its side though, and a fanbase hungry for a decent spin on the Aliens franchise after having to endure several less than decent games based on the IP.

A team-based action game, players can form a squad of three Colonial Marines tasked with investigating Weyland-Yutani buildings and eliminating any Xenomorph threats inside. Between missions, there'll be time to customize your soldier, fine-tune your class, and purchase new gear in this Cold Iron Studios-developed game.

If you missed out on the original reveal, you can check out 25 minutes of atmospheric gameplay right here, as well as our interview with Cold Iron Studios CEO Craig Zinkievich and chief creative officer Matt Highison on how the game was designed to offer a mix of intense action with narrow margins for victory.