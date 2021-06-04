Xur Location E3 2021 Every Confirmed Game Breath of The Wild 2 Destiny 2 Patch Notes Warzone Patch Notes Prime Day 2021

Aliens: Fireteam Release Date Set For Summer 2021

Game on man, game on.

By on

Comments

Third-person survival shooter Aliens: Fireteam now has a more solid estimate for its upcoming launch, as Focus Home Interactive--publisher for the game in Europe and Asia/Pacific--has listed Summer 2021 for when players will be able to group up and attempt to take down a hive of structurally perfect killing machines. For those of you who stay south of the equator, that release period translates to anywhere between June 20 and September 22.

While there are a lot of games being released between now and whatever else is revealed at E3 this year, that launch period window will still give Aliens: Fireteam a chance to earn an audience in its genre without having to worry about running into some competitive fire from Turtle Rock's Back 4 Blood in October. Aliens: Fireteam has brand recognition on its side though, and a fanbase hungry for a decent spin on the Aliens franchise after having to endure several less than decent games based on the IP.

Click To Unmute
  1. Everything You Need To Know About E3 Week | Play For All Kickoff Show
  2. Farlight 84 - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  3. Mario Golf: Super Rush - The Final Preview
  4. Samurai Warriors 5 First Mission Gameplay
  5. NEO The World Ends With You Gameplay
  6. Palia Announcement Trailer
  7. Valorant - Official "DUALITY" Cinematic Lore Trailer
  8. The Elder Scrolls Online - Gates Of Oblivion Cinematic Launch Trailer
  9. Necromunda: Hired Gun – Launch Trailer
  10. Crysis Remastered Trilogy - Teaser Trailer
  11. Far Cry VR : Dive Into Insanity - Launch Trailer
  12. E3 2021 Hype, Speculation, What We Want To See | GameSpot After Dark

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Aliens: Fireteam - Announce Trailer

A team-based action game, players can form a squad of three Colonial Marines tasked with investigating Weyland-Yutani buildings and eliminating any Xenomorph threats inside. Between missions, there'll be time to customize your soldier, fine-tune your class, and purchase new gear in this Cold Iron Studios-developed game.

If you missed out on the original reveal, you can check out 25 minutes of atmospheric gameplay right here, as well as our interview with Cold Iron Studios CEO Craig Zinkievich and chief creative officer Matt Highison on how the game was designed to offer a mix of intense action with narrow margins for victory.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Aliens: Fireteam
PC
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)