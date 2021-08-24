Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Recon Class Guide

While the heaviest hitters in Aliens: Fireteam Elite have their eye focused on anything in front of them, the Recon class makes certain that a squad knows at all times just what to expect in environments where the Xenomorphs prefer to come at players from all sides. Unlocked once the game's campaign has been completed, Recon soldiers excel at providing reliable intel and taking out enemies from a distance with their marksmanship skills. Here are a few tips and tricks on getting your reconnaissance soldier to become an essential part of any fireteam.

Weapons

Rifle

CQW

The Recon unit is able to easily get their hands on a variety of gear, but this is one class that does best when they swap automatic weapons for long-distance options. There's no shortage of marksman rifles in Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and if your trigger-finger is quick enough to grab headshots, then these guns will complement your playstyle perfectly, especially when you unlock attachments for them.

If an enemy gets too close, Recon troopers can push them back with a selection of CQW weapons. Small flamethrowers, shotguns, and SMGs are just some of the tools that this nimble class can make use of to stay a step ahead of any opposition.

Abilities

PUPS

Support Drone

The Recon marine’s first skill is PUPS, a drone that deploys and highlights enemy positions while also adding a small debuff to the damage that they’re able to inflict on your team.

The character’s secondary ability is a support drone station that not only provides ammo drops every few seconds, it also rewards kills with a small health restoration effect for every enemy you take down, a useful way to restore your health points when you’re facing a small army of xenomorphs.

Unique ability - Focus

Getting two headshot kills within 10 seconds grants a stack of Focus. Each stack increases accuracy and stability by 10%. Stacks up to three times.

Core Perks

Recon CQW Training - Increases the reload speed and stability of CWQs by 15%.

- Increases the reload speed and stability of CWQs by 15%. Recon Rifle Training - Increases the max ammo of rifles by 20% and their weak point damage by 20%.

- Increases the max ammo of rifles by 20% and their weak point damage by 20%. Down Range - Increases your far distance damage by 20%.

- Increases your far distance damage by 20%. Got Your Back - Killing an enemy that is attacking a teammate instantly reloads you and your teammate's equipped gun.

- Killing an enemy that is attacking a teammate instantly reloads you and your teammate's equipped gun. Hit-And-Run Tactics - Grants you 20% stun recovery, 20% grapple damage resistance, and 10% movement speed.

- Grants you 20% stun recovery, 20% grapple damage resistance, and 10% movement speed. Threat Neutralized - Getting a headshot kill on a revealed target recharges your abilities by 15%.

Modifiers

Blood Hound - Send your PUPS to track a specific target, revealing and marking the enemy, lowering its defenses.

- Send your PUPS to track a specific target, revealing and marking the enemy, lowering its defenses. Guard Dog - Send your PUPS to defend an area, revealing and slowing nearby enemies. The Guard Dog will also periodically zap a nearby enemy, dealing damage and stumbling them.

- Send your PUPS to defend an area, revealing and slowing nearby enemies. The Guard Dog will also periodically zap a nearby enemy, dealing damage and stumbling them. The Long Haul - Increase the duration of an ability by 20%.

- Increase the duration of an ability by 20%. Threat Detected - Activating PUPS increases your stability and accuracy by 50%.

- Activating PUPS increases your stability and accuracy by 50%. Eye On The Prize - Each stack of Focus grants 5% stamina regeneration and 5% fire rate.

- Each stack of Focus grants 5% stamina regeneration and 5% fire rate. Back In The Fight - Got Your Back now also reduces the remaining recharge time for you and your affected target's abilities by 10%.

- Got Your Back now also reduces the remaining recharge time for you and your affected target's abilities by 10%. Recon CQW Expertise - Increase the fire rate, handling, and ADS movement speed of CQWs by 10%.

- Increase the fire rate, handling, and ADS movement speed of CQWs by 10%. Recon Rifle Expertise - Increases the accuracy, stability, and fire rate of rifles by 10%.

- Increases the accuracy, stability, and fire rate of rifles by 10%. Distracting Howl - PUPS now also slows affected targets by 30%.

- PUPS now also slows affected targets by 30%. Adrenaline Rush - Increases the healing provided by Support Drone by 20%.

- Increases the healing provided by Support Drone by 20%. Recon Rifle Mastery - Increases the magazine size and handling of rifles by 15%.

- Increases the magazine size and handling of rifles by 15%. Recon CQW Mastery - Increases the range and weak point damage of CQWs by 15%.

- Increases the range and weak point damage of CQWs by 15%. Unbreakable Focus - When you have full stacks of Focus, your reload speed and handling is increased by 50%.

Strategy

Recon marines excel at keeping fireteams informed of the threats on the battlefield, and ahead of players. Tired of Prowlers getting the jump on you as you work your way through a corridor? The Recon's PUPS skill is a handy way to avoid losing a chunk of health, and in the thick of battle, it becomes an invaluable tool for slowing down enemies and preventing them from ambushing you. While Recon troopers can hold their own, they're also best suited for picking off enemies before they get too close thanks to the superb set of sniping buffs that they can unlock, while their secondary Support drone skill pairs well with Demolishers looking to mow down enemies with their mid-range heavy weapons.

Demolishers and Recon marines make for a great team, one that's able to hit hard from any distance, keep the ammo belts stocked, and aware of any danger in their general vicinity. With a third soldier filling in any potential gaps, players can use the Recon class for quick scouting, makeshift battle stations, and long-distance annihilation that makes them the perfect counter to any synthetic enemies in a level.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. For more on the game, you can check out our review and our other guides that'll get you prepped for the fight ahead.