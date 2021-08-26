Aliens: Fireteam Elite Pathogen-Infected Enemy Guide - Every Type And How To Kill Them

Possibly one of the biggest surprises of the game, Aliens: Fireteam Elite doesn't just reference the prequel film Prometheus; it actually uses it as a springboard to introduce a small number of dangerous enemies. From acidic Poppers to human settlers exposed to the deadly Engineer virus, here's a breakdown of the enemies you'll find lurking about the game. For more guides, be sure to check out our Aliens: Fireteam Elite guide roundup.

Pathogen Popper

Similar to Facehuggers, Pathogen Poppers are small obstacles that can easily be dealt with, provided that you have enough ammo in your weapons to do so. These proto-Facehuggers usually swarm a player with numbers, and like Runners, they'll climb over walls and ceilings to attack you. They may be easy to deal with, but their relentless leap attacks still make Poppers a force to be reckoned with.

Pathogen Husk

Ever wondered what happened to all the settlers on LV-895? It turns out they were scooped up and taken to the Engineer ship and exposed to mutating effects of the pathogen virus. Like Runners, Pathogen Husks rely on numbers to overwhelm players, biting and clawing as soon as they get in close. Unlike their Xenomorph counterparts, though, Husks have no acid blood to worry about, lack the agility of their more dangerous counterparts, and their aggressive nature makes them easy to take down when they're funneled into a chokepoint.

Pathogen Stalker

Like Prowlers, Pathogen Stalkers prefer to strike when you're unaware of their presence, and they can take plenty of damage before they finally fall. The big difference here, though, is that Stalkers can escape by activating their evolved camouflage ability, warping light around them, and becoming instantly invisible as they retreat. If your eyes are sharp, you can still spot them making a disturbance in the environment as they run off, but it's also hard to keep track of them when you're under siege.