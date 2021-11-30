Aliens: Fireteam Elite Coming To Game Pass December 14

If Back 4 Blood isn't scratching your co-op shooter itch, Xbox Game Pass is getting another co-op shooter in the form of Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and it's coming soon. The game will arrive on Microsoft's subscription service on December 14, and will be available on both consoles and PC.

Originally released on August 23, the third-person survival shooter sees players step into the boots of hardened marines from the Alien sci-fi universe, as they struggle to contain a Xenomorph infestation using a variety of weapons and gadgets. The game was generally well-received, with our own review calling it "a surprisingly deep third-person shooter with tight, enjoyable multiplayer action that has enough variety to tease multiple return visits."

Aliens: Fireteam Elite features 20 enemy types, including 11 different types of Xenomorphs across four campaigns. Players can customize their marine's class, weapons, and look, and each class features various perks for further customization.

The game arrives on Game Pass alongside the rollout of the game's second season of content, titled Point Defense. Season 2 will bring a new Point Defense game mode, four new weapons, 13 new attachments, 15 new cosmetics, eight new challenge cards, and the inclusion of lifetime stats.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite's first season saw the introduction of a new kit, the shield-wielding Phalanx, alongside new weapons and cosmetics. Season 3, which is planned for Q2 2022, will bring additional weapons, perks, another new kit, and yet-to-be-revealed new feature.

It's just the latest title big-name title announced to be coming to Microsoft's subscription service in December alongside The Gunk, showing Game Pass continues to be a new paradigm in gaming. Just don't expect Cyberpunk 2077 to arrive on Game Pass anytime soon.