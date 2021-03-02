Aliens: Fireteam Announcement Trailer Brings Xenomorphs To The Survival Shooter Genre

Colonial Marines will be back to screaming in space, where no one can hear them, with the release of Aliens: Fireteam. The third-person survival shooter is coming from Cold Iron Studios later this year, which the developer announced with a new trailer.

You can check out the announcement trailer below, which gives a quick sense of what Aliens: Fireteam is all about. The cooperative multiplayer game puts players back in the role of the Colonial Marines from James Cameron's 1986 movie Aliens, as they fight hordes of deadly creatures in a desperate bid to say alive.

Cold Iron gave GameSpot an early look at Aliens: Fireteam ahead of its announcement, where we saw some of its survival gameplay and talked with developers about what to expect. You take on the role of a fresh Marine recruit (which you create in the game's character creator) aboard the U.S.S. Endeavor some 23 years after the Alien film trilogy. After the Endeavor picks up a distress call, you find yourself investigating a colony planet and orbital refinery overrun by aliens.

From the sounds of things, Aliens: Fireteam is a lot like other survival games, such as Left 4 Dead or Warhammer: Vermintide, although it carries RPG systems like character progression and the ability to rank up your skills with different weapons and equipment. You'll also choose from one of five different Marine character classes, each with their own types of equipment and capabilities. The game tells its story over four campaigns that each comprise three missions, and elements like variations in the missions from run to run, five different difficulty levels, and a system of mission-altering Challenge Cards, will give players incentives to run through them again and again.

Cold Iron is holding back on a lot of details, including a closer look at its RPG systems and more information on Aliens: Fireteam's story. We also don't know the price point for the game just yet. What we do know is that we won't have to wait long to find out, as Aliens: Fireteam is slated for release in Summer 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.