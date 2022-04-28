Alien: Isolation Receiving Companion Book 8 Years After Launch

In an unexpected turn of events, Alien: Isolation is set to receive a comprehensive companion book detailing the making of the game and more... eight years after its launch.

Titled "Perfect Organism", the book will take a deep dive into the game's development and dissect its story and characters, which will include taking a look at what happened to main character Amanda Ripley after the events of the game. There will also be commentary and trivia throughout for diehard fans to gain further knowledge and test their own.

The book--written by gaming journalist Andy Kelly--will be available as a hardback or ebook and is currently being funded on Unbound. Those who pledge to the project early can earn a spot on the supporters' list, which will be included inside the finished book. A variety of higher tiers also offer bonuses like signed copies, podcasts by the author, and even extra chapters.

Released in 2014, Alien: Isolation is a stealth game that casts players as Amanda Ripley in a story set between the events of the first two movies in the series. She sets off in search of her mother, Alien franchise heroine Ellen Ripley, soon finding herself navigating a decommissioned space station inhabited by a deadly Xenomorph.

In our Alien: Isolation review, we praised its impressive cat-and-mouse stealth encounters and impeccable sound design but felt that some of its mechanics got in the way of the fun at the worst times.