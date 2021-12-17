Alien: Isolation Is Out Now On iOS And Android

Alien: Isolation, the 2014 first-person horror game set in the world of Ridley Scott's Alien, is now available on mobile, including iOS and Android.

Alien: Isolation follows Ellen Ripley's daughter Amanda, who learns that the flight recorder from her mother's ship has been recovered. The game finds the player taking the role of Amanda as she enters the Sevastopol space station to finally solve the mystery of her mother’s disappearance 15 years earlier.

Soon, Amanda comes face to face with a Xenomorph and it's up to the player to navigate the space station while also hiding from the alien creature, unprepared and underequipped.

This version of the horror game has been tailored for mobile devices. The run, hide, and survive mechanics have a redesigned interface, offering touchscreen control and full customization options. On-screen buttons and joysticks can be resized and repositioned to the player's liking, or they can choose to play with a gamepad or any Android-compatible mouse and keyboard.

In addition, Alien: Isolation also includes all seven DLCs including Last Survivor, a recreation of Ellen Ripley's final mission aboard the Nostromo that was featured in the 1979 movie.

Alien: Isolation costs $15 on the Apple Store and $17 on the Google Play Store.