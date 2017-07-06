Alien: Covenant Home Video Version Has 12 Extended And Deleted Scenes

Following its theatrical run, Fox's Alien: Covenant is coming out on digital HD stores on August 1 and physically on Blu-ray and DVD on August 15, the company has announced.

According to Collider, the home video version will include 12 extended and deleted scenes. Covenant is a mysterious and at times puzzling film, and it will be interesting to see what the deleted/extended scenes show and how that impacts the story.

Here is a list of the extended and deleted scenes:

Prologue (Extended)

Walter in Greenhouse (Deleted)

Oram and Daniels (Extended)

Walter Visits Daniels (Deleted)

Daniels Bedroom Flashback (Deleted)

Jacob's Funeral (Extended)

Ledwards Fall (Deleted)

Crossing the Plaza (Extended)

Daniels Thanks Walter (Deleted)

Rosenthal Prayer (Deleted)

Walter Reports Back (Deleted)

Stairs to Eggroom (Extended)

The home video version of Covenant also comes with a number of special features, including ones called "Meet Walter" and "The Last Supper." There is also an image gallery of David's illustrations. On top of that, there is director commentary from Ridley Scott and a documentary on the making of the movie called "Master Class: Ridley Scott."

Additionally, retailers like Target, Wal-Mart, and Best Buy have exclusive bonuses like a steelbook, t-shirt, and a gallery of Xenomorph images. Go to Collider to see a full rundown of what's included in the home video version of Covenant.

Covenant opened in May and made more than $230 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. It stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Cudrup, and Danny McBride.