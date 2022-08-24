Alexa Game Control Announced At Gamescom, Works With Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 will be the first game where players can use Amazon's new voice control gaming feature.

By

Comments

Amazon's new gaming feature Alexa Game Control was announced at Gamescom. By using Alexa Game Control, players can use their voice to give commands in a game like chatting with NPCs or for navigation.

Dead Island 2, the long-awaited and not-dead zombie action game, will be the first game to have the Alexa Game Control feature.

Players do not need to own an Echo device in order to use voice controls and do not need to preface every command with Alexa. Sample spoken commands are "swap to my best weapon" or "where is the nearest workbench." Any headset and mic will be compatible with Amazon's Game Control.

It's currently unknown what other games Alexa Game Control will come to. It's in private beta, so interested developers will need to fill out a form.

2022's Gamescom was filled with new announcements and trailers. Chief among them was a confirmed release date for Dead Island 2, a game with a turbulent development history. It will be released on February 3, 2023. Prior to the Gamescom announcement, Dead Island 2's Day 1 Edition preorders suddenly went live. You can preorder Dead Island 2 Day 1 Edition on Amazon for $70.

