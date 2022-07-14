Alchemy Stars And Persona 5 Crossover Launches Today With New Trailer

Level Infinite has released a new update for its RPG mobile game, Alchemy Stars. In the Persona 5 Royal-themed crossover update, players will have the opportunity to recruit Joker, Fox, Queen, Violet, and Mona, who'll be given away via event gift from now until August 3.

As previously reported, players participating in the crossover event will be able to recruit the Persona 5 Royal team using a limited-time banner in-game. In addition to recruiting the Persona 5 Royal cast, players can also participate in an original crossover story. In the story, you'll eventually cross paths with the Phantom Thieves, who find themselves lost in a new world. Then Luke and the Aurorians task themselves with finding the source of the Shadows in Umbraton with the help of the Phantom Thieves.

Alchemy Stars is an RPG mobile game with gacha as a key element in-game. Persona 5 has collaborated with other games, appearing in titles such as Smash Bros, Phantasy Star, Sonic Forces, Dragalia Lost, and many others.

Alchemy Stars is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

