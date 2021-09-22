Alan Wake Remastered Rated For Nintendo Switch

Alan Wake Remastered might be headed to Nintendo Switch. Although developer Remedy has yet to announce it, the game has been rated for Nintendo Switch in Brazil. The country's Advisory Rating Board has published a listing for the game seen by VGC, suggesting an announcement might be on tap soon.

This suggests, but does not confirm, that Alan Wake Remastered will come to Nintendo Switch. While Brazil's ratings board has indeed leaked the existence of many real games in the past, we don't know for sure if it's the genuine article. Sometimes ratings board post listings erroneously, as was the case when PEGI listed Borderlands 3 for Nintendo Switch.

A spokesperson for Alan Wake Remastered publisher Epic Games declined to comment when approached by VGC. Remedy, too, has not yet made a statement about the possibility of Alan Wake Remastered coming to Switch.

Remedy's latest game, Control, came to Nintendo Switch in 2020 as a streaming game over the cloud, but there is no word yet about how Alan Wake Remastered could be released on Switch, if it is indeed real.

Alan Wake Remastered launches on October 5 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, as well as PS4 and Xbox One. The game features remastered 4K graphics and 60fps gameplay on some platforms, as well as new cutscenes with better facial animation. Players can also expect improved textures and more realistic-looking character models, along with better visual effects and lighting.

Remedy developed the game alongside d3t, a UK-based studio, while a number of developers who worked on the 2010 original Alan Wake came back for the remaster.

If Alan Wake Remastered for Switch is real, one possible venue for its announcement could be the Nintendo Direct briefing on September 23.

In addition to Alan Wake Remastered, it's rumored that Remedy is developing Alan Wake 2 with Epic Games funding and publishing the title.