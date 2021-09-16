Alan Wake Remastered Preorders Are Live

Remedy Entertainment showed off gameplay footage of the upcoming remaster of its cult classic Alan Wake during the latest PlayStation Showcase. Alan Wake Remastered releases on October 5 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and preorders are live now.

Alan Wake Remastered has a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S. The remaster only includes the base game, not the post-launch spin-off Alan Wake's American Nightmare. The remaster will, however, have the two story expansions: The Signal and The Writer. Also, the remaster only costs $30.

It's worth noting that Alan Wake Remastered won't have the advertisements for real-life brands like Energizer and Verizon seen in the original. The random product placements will be replaced with fictional branding.

Alan Wake Remastered preorder bonuses

No preorder bonuses are available for Alan Wake Remastered.