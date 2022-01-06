Alan Wake Remastered Patch Introduces Audio Bug On PlayStation

Remedy Entertainment has some workarounds you can try before a fix is out.

By on

Comments

The latest patch for Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake Remastered has introduced a new audio bug on PlayStation versions of the game.

The patch, which itself aimed to fix some other audio sync issues among other problems, released across all platforms this week. The issue seems to affect PlayStation versions of the game that are configured to use compressed or surround sound audio codecs. Thomas Puha, communications director at Remedy Entertainment, provided some temporary workarounds on Twitter.

Now Playing: We Need To Talk About Alan Wake 2

Using headphones with the PlayStation controller or forcing the game to output uncompressed stereo PCM seems to resolve the bug, at least until Remedy can put out a more permanent fix. There's no indication that this issue exists on Xbox or PC.

Remedy Entertainment did round off 2021 with the long-awaited announcement of Alan Wake 2, with the sequel now in development. The studio is also launching story content for multiplayer shooter Crossfire X early this year, while continuing to work on a range of other projects, including a multiplayer game set in the universe of its latest game, Control.

