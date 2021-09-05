Alan Wake Remastered Listing Leaked, Reportedly Launching October 5

The Taiwanese retailer Rakuten has listed Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake Remastered for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox on its website. The listing says that it will launch on October 5.

Since the listing also notes "Xbox" in general, that presumably means players will receive both Xbox One and Xbox Series versions, while PS4 and PS5 versions will be separate. However, there is a chance that there could be some sort of upgrade path from the PS4 version to PS5.

Games industry analyst Daniel Ahmad has corroborated this leak, saying that the official announcement for Alan Wake Remastered is due this upcoming week. It's possible that the game could be revealed at the upcoming PlayStation Showcase on Thursday, September 9.

Not much other information can be gathered from the listing about Alan Wake Remastered, but the original game had two DLC add-ons called The Signal and The Writer. There was also a spin-off called Alan Wake's American Nightmare. A remastered Alan Wake could perhaps include all three in a single package.

Alan Wake first launched on Xbox 360 in May 2010 and PC in 2012.