Alan Wake 2 Is Set To Release Next Year, Control Sequel Or Max Payne Remake By 2025

In its latest financial results report, Remedy Entertainment provided brief updates on several games under development at the independent studio. While CrossfireX continues to be supported by a "dedicated" team according to CEO Tero Virtala, Remedy is currently working on Alan Wake 2, remakes of the first two Max Payne games, Vanguard, and Control spin-offs. Out of all these games, Alan Wake 2 appears to be the closest, currently on track to release in 2023.

"Alan Wake 2 is in the full production stage," Virtala said during the briefing. "A lot of work remains, but the game is starting to take a more complete form in many areas. As communicated earlier, Alan Wake 2 will be released in 2023."

Codename Vanguard, a free-to-play cooperative game, is currently being co-developed in cooperation with Tencent and is making "good progress", while the Max Payne remakes and Control spin-offs are currently in proof-of-concept stages of development. These games are likely to release by 2025, as Remedy is aiming for major game launches between 2023 and 2025.

Virtala added that the Northlight game engine--which was used for Quantum Break and Control--has a team working on further developing the software for Remedy's current and future projects.

Remakes for Max Payne and Max Payne 2 were announced in early April, which will be remade in the Northlight engine and financed by Rockstar, the owners of the IP. As for Max Payne 3, Rockstar is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new version of the game's celebrated soundtrack from the band Health.

While you probably shouldn't expect any Alan Wake 2 this summer, creative director Sam Lake has told fans that development is going "really well" on the third-person survival-horror experience since it was announced at The Game Awards 2021.