Alan Wake 2 Is Happening With Epic Games - Report

Remedy is planning a sequel to its 2010 game, with Epic Games set to publish it, according to a report.

Alan Wake Remastered is coming later this year and it'll be followed by a full-on sequel, according to a new report. Reporter Jeff Grubb said Epic Games has agreed to greenlight a sequel.

"They're planning an Alan Wake sequel. They are working with Epic Games on producing an Alan Wake 2, or at least it's in the planning stages. So does that turn into anything concrete and real? I'm hopeful. I think so. I don't imagine it will get derailed," Grubb said on GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb's Grubbsnax show, as reported by VGC.

Remedy's Sam Lake said in 2018 that making Alan Wake 2 would be a "dream." At the time, Lake said the Finnish studio was exploring possibilities for more Alan Wake games.

In 2020, Remedy signed a publishing deal with Epic Games for two multiplatform games. One of these is Remedy's "most ambitious" game yet, described as a "AAA" game that was in the pre-production phase as of March 2020. The second is a "new, smaller-scale project" that is set in the same series. Whether or not these projects are Alan Wake 2 and Alan Wake Remastered, or other endeavors, remains unknown.

In May this year, Remedy confirmed that it had six games in production. These include the two mentioned above, the single-player modes for Crossfire X and Crossfire HD, a free-to-play game called Vanguard, and one "new, exciting early-phase project."

The original Alan Wake was released for Xbox 360 and PC in 2010, published by Microsoft. A spin-off, Alan Wake's American Nightmare, was released in 2012. In 2019, Remedy acquired the rights to the series from Microsoft.

In addition to Alan Wake Remastered and the rumored sequel, a live-action Alan Wake TV show is in development at Mortal Kombat: Legacy studio Contradiction Films.

