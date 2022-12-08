Al Pacino Presents The Game Award To Christopher Judge For God Of War Ragnarok

The Game Awards brought out the big guns, recruiting Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino to present the award for Best Performance. Pacino, who admitted to not being a big gamer himself, walked on stage in a big surprise and spoke about how he enjoys watching his children play video games.

Pacino also marveled at the craft of video games for its skilled performers. Pacino, who won an Oscar for Scent of a Woman and starred in The Godfather series, was a natural, if unexpected, fit to hand out the award for Best Performance. He knows a thing or two about acting and performances.

The Best Performance award went to Christopher Judge for his performance as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok. The other nominees were Ashly Burch (Horizon Forbidden West), Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem), Manon Gage (Immortality), and Sunny Suljic (God of War Ragnarok). Pacino handed Judge the award and then began to walk away from the microphone before Judge walked toward him for an embrace. It was a sweet moment, with both Pacino and Judge smiling widely.

Judge then proceeded to give a very lengthy acceptance speech. He thanked the developers and spoke emotionally about his family. It was very nice, but many commented that it went on maybe too long.

What a nice moment

Pacino isn't the only celebrity in attendance at The Game Awards, as Daniel Craig is also at the event, as is the singer-songwriter Hozier, among other famous people.

For more, check out GameSpot's rundown of all of The Game Awards 2022 winners. There will be plenty of announcements and reveals during The Game Awards, so keep checking back for more.