AKI Slithers Her Way Into Street Fighter 6 Next Month

After a short preview for the character debuted at EVO earlier this month, Capcom has pulled back the curtain on A.K.I., the next downloadable fighter for Street Fighter 6. The slithering master of poisons will become the 20th member of the game's roster on September 27.

A.K.I. uses sharp claws on her fingers to slash at opponents, and she can contort her body like a snake in order to slither along the ground and avoid high attacks. She can also grab opponents in this serpent-like state, turning herself into a boa constrictor in order to inflict massive damage.

Capcom has also shared information about some of the special moves seen in her debut trailer, which are as follows:

Serpent Lash : A.K.I. shoots her nails forward in a chain-like shape, which will inflict poison on contact. If the move strikes an already-poisoned character, an explosion called Toxic Blossom will trigger and allow for follow-up attacks.

: A.K.I. shoots her nails forward in a chain-like shape, which will inflict poison on contact. If the move strikes an already-poisoned character, an explosion called Toxic Blossom will trigger and allow for follow-up attacks. Nightshade Pulse : A.K.I. creates a bubble projectile which poisons on contact. A follow-up move, Nightshade Chaser, lets her pop the bubble before it makes contact, which increases its area of effect.

: A.K.I. creates a bubble projectile which poisons on contact. A follow-up move, Nightshade Chaser, lets her pop the bubble before it makes contact, which increases its area of effect. Orchid Spring : A.K.I. creates a poisoned puddle on the ground in front of her, which poisons opponents who step in it.

: A.K.I. creates a poisoned puddle on the ground in front of her, which poisons opponents who step in it. Sinister Slide : A.K.I. lays on the ground and slides her body around the stage like a snake. Her low position allows her to avoid attacks and find opportunities for quick follow-ups.

: A.K.I. lays on the ground and slides her body around the stage like a snake. Her low position allows her to avoid attacks and find opportunities for quick follow-ups. Claws of Ya Zi: Her Level 3 Super Art and the final attack shown in the trailer, A.K.I. pokes multiple areas on the opponent's body with her claws, which injects a poison that eventually explodes.

To celebrate A.K.I.'s arrival, a new Fighting Pass will be available beginning September 1. This pass will include multiple A.K.I.-themed cosmetics and items which players can add to their custom avatars in both World Tour and Battle Hub modes.

Street Fighter 6 is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.