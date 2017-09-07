Ahead Of Switch Release, New PC Trailer Arrives For Whimsical Adventure Game Figment

Figment, the upcoming adventure-game-meets-musical, now has an official PC release date and a new launch trailer that shows off some of its story, gameplay, and original music (check it out below). We've also gotten a more firm idea of when to expect versions of the game on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Developer Bedtime Digital Games will release the game on PC and Mac (via Steam and GOG) on September 22. For the console releases, Bedtime says to expect them sometime during the winter.

Figment puts you in control of Dusty, as he explores "the recesses of the human mind: a strange and surreal world...populated by the many voices we hear in our heads," according to Bedtime. You solve puzzles, navigate whimsical levels, and battle Sinister Nightmares. Enemies and character sing songs from the original score, and music (along with the charming hand-drawn visuals) play a big role in setting the tone of Figment.

"This mind has been quiet and calm for many years. But something has changed," Bedtime said, describing the plot. "New thoughts have started to emerge--taking the shape of nightmarish creatures who spread fear wherever they go. The only hope is for the grumpy Dusty, the mind's former voice of courage, to get back to his old self and help the mind to face its fears." You can check out more of Figment's gameplay and its original score in the music video trailer, released in July.