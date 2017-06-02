Ahead of PS4 Remaster, Check Out This Awesome Wipeout Concept Art

Wipeout: Omega Collection, a pack of remastered versions of Wipeout HD, Fury, and 2048, launches next week, and to mark the occasion, Sony has just released some previously unseen pieces of concept art for the games.

In a PlayStation Blog post, the company published 25 examples of early Wipeout concept art. In addition to being beautiful-looking, the art also reveals a bit of development history for the series. For example, one piece shows a group of cars with cartoonishly large wheels. Apparently, the developer envisioned this as a potential alternate mode for the racing game, but it never came to be.

Referencing the piece above, one artist said, "Fun fact: Wipeout 2048, for a short while, was going to have a zombie mode. It was a half-joke, a tongue-in-cheek nod to the endless 'zombie' modes in other games. We didn't get time to perfect it though so we removed it. The shot was a mixture of renders and FX slammed together in Photoshop, with most of the street lights taken out to have lower key lighting so it’s even moodier than usual."

You can check out all of the art in the gallery at the bottom of the article, although I recommend reading through the artists' captions over in the blog post. There's a lot of cool Wipeout development lore there. More concept art is also included in a digital art book launching alongside the game. The art book is available as a Europe-only preorder bonus; there's no word on if American players will be able to get it separately.

Omega Collection launches on June 6 in the US and June 7 in Europe for PS4, and it includes the tracks and ships from HD, Fury, and 2048. It also features enhanced visuals, running at 1080P on PS4 or a dynamic 4K resolution on PS4 Pro. It supports HDR, and both the PS4 and PS4 Pro versions are "targeting" 60 FPS. Recently, Sony also announced cool PlayStation 1-style alternate box art for the game, although it's only available in the UK.