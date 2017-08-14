Ahead Of PS Plus's Price Hike In Europe, There's A Great Deal Available

Unfortunately for European PlayStation players, PlayStation Plus is getting a price increase soon. However, before that happens, you can grab a 15-month subscription at the current price for 12 months in Europe.

This is a nice gesture from Sony, which recently announced that the normal price of the service will be bumped up £10 / €10 to £50 / €60 per year. Right now, you can buy 15 months for just £40 / €50, meaning that you get three months free. The price hike goes into effect on August 31.

Sony stated that the increase is due to "various market conditions" and the new price "enabl[es] us to continue providing exceptional value to our members." Sony told GameSpot that "there is nothing to announce" at this time about a possible price increase in the US. PS Plus memberships increased in North America in September 2016, now costing $60 for 12 months and $25 for three months in the US.

This 15-month offer is open to anyone in Europe and runs through August 29. You can pick up a membership over at the PS Store. Right now, PS Plus members can get Just Cause 3, Downwell, and Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry for free.